The Vermilion Mask Is The '90s Style Anime That I Didn't Know I Needed

When it comes to anime, it's not often that I'll watch something that people haven't already been talking about for a while.

Like, I've seen your Attack on Titans (GOATED), your One Pieces, and your Demon Slayers (which, not too long ago, got a movie…that was just okay). When it comes to more obscure anime, I usually don't give them a chance unless they're recommended to me by somebody I trust. However, that was before I had a Crunchyroll subscription. Now that I have one, I've been sampling quite a bit.

What should I find but a ‘90s-style anime called The Vermilion Mask, which scratches every itch that I have as a fan of ‘90s anime. Here's why.

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(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

It Definitely Has A '90s Vibe To It

One of my favorite video games as a kid was 1992's Kid Chameleon (which would make for a cool Sega movie. Just saying). The whole concept was that your character would put on different masks and transform into different things, like a knight who could scale walls, a samurai who could hack and slash, and a guy with a hockey mask who could throw axes. It was…weird. It was also super ‘90s.

That's the feeling I get when I watch The Vermilion Mask, which follows a man named Peru who dons masks that give him special abilities. Like, one mask can pretty much turn him into Spider-Man, while another can turn him invisible. One mask can even turn somebody into a dragon. So, yeah. Cool stuff.

That said, it's also really violent! Honestly, the two anime that really came to mind when I watched this were Ninja Scroll and Yu-Gi-Oh!, with a touch of Kid Chameleon. If that sounds like your jam, then The Vermilion Mask might be for you.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

The Story Also Feels Traditional But Unique

Like many anime, The Vermilion Mask is based on a manga series. It’s about a mask maker named Peru who is down and out. He used to be an apprentice to a prominent mask maker, but one of the masks he wore turned him into a monster, and he ended up killing all of his friends and even his master.

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Now, his mission is to destroy all of the masks that are out there in the wild to atone for his sins. It's a simple story (Guy feels bad for something he’s done in the past and wants to be better…only to get swept back into his old life and adventure), but the mask component makes it feel wholly unique.

I went through the first three episodes wondering what new mask powers I'd see next, and it turns what could have been a pretty bland story into something special.

I'm Looking Forward To The Adventure That Awaits

Since I just jumped in, I got to watch the first three episodes of The Vermilion Mask, which debuted in October. We'll also be getting one new episode every Saturday all the way up to December 26th (A Sunday!), which will make for a nice post-Christmas present for me.

I'm looking forward to the adventure that awaits, as Peru is joined by a princess named Sonarue Maywood and a smoke-powered layabout named Mok. They might even find other companions along their journey, as well as more masks.

So, yep. I'm all in for this anime that makes me feel like I'm back in the ‘90s. You can currently watch the show with a Crunchyroll subscription.