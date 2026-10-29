Hugh Jackman, William Shatner, And More Send Touching Tributes After Sir Patrick Stewart’s Death

As news of Patrick Stewart's passing makes the rounds, many of his closest friends and co-stars across Hollywood are reacting. Everyone from William Shatner to Hugh Jackman is weighing in on his death and paying tribute to the late great actor.

Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige gave a statement to Variety, ahead of Stewart's return as Professor Charles Xavier in Avengers: Doomsday. It was rumored to be his final role ahead of retirement:

I’ll never forget the first time I saw Sir Patrick Stewart on the set of the first X-Men. After years of knowing him as the inimitable Captain Picard, I was in awe — and he turned out to be everything I had seen on screen and more: brilliant, charming, warm, generous, with a quiet strength and gravitas. Away from the cameras, he was even more remarkable, with a wonderfully sharp sense of humor,” Feige continued. It was a true privilege to know him and to work with him. His legacy lives on not only in decades of extraordinary work, but in the many, many people he mentored. He will be deeply missed.

William Shatner, who recently paid tribute to recently departed Star Trek actor Walter Koenig, shared a personal photo with Patrick Stewart. While Shatner never watched Trek after starring, it was clear he had a deep respect for Stewart. He knew the experience of being at the top of the call sheet on the sci-fi series:

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Next was someone who was with Patrick Stewart from the start of his run at Marvel: Hugh Jackman. The duo left audiences in awe with their various performances as Wolverine and Professor X, so it's great to see these pictures where they seem just as close as the two:

Next up was Picard's former Number One, William T. Riker. Also known as actor Jonathan Frakes, he was right next to Stewart in many adventures, and the entire cast of The Next Generation are famously close. Frakes will likely have more to say in the coming days, but for now, he shared the following on Instagram Stories:

Rest in peace, my friend.

Seth MacFarlane may not be the name readers immediately think of when they think of Patrick Stewart, but the two have had a famous working relationship and friendship for years. Stewart has provided voice work for American Dad!, Family Guy, and Ted, which really was a dream come true for the self-professed Star Trek fan:

Patrick was one of those icons who we somehow all took for granted would always be with us. I grew up as a fan, and was later gifted the privilege of becoming a colleague and friend, working with him for many years on American Dad!, Family Guy, and Ted. He was that rare actor who could take any bit of dialogue and elevate it, making a good writer sound great, and a great writer sound masterful. He was also as humble as they come. I remember exchanging emails with him a number of years ago when he was beginning day 1 of a new film. He commented to me that he always walked onto a new set feeling like the biggest novice there. My stunned reaction was the same as anyone’s would be. I said, 'Patrick, if you feel that way, the rest of us are screwed.' We have lost a legendary actor today, and for many of us, a good friend. He will be deeply missed by the entire planet.

George Takei is always great with words, so it was no surprise he had the perfect thing to say in light of the legend's passing. He found a way to honor the actor's work in Star Trek and tie it into how it will undoubtedly inspire others:

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Fans across the world mourn the passing of a true and irreplaceable legend. As Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Patrick Stewart took the starship Enterprise to places it had never gone before, and he inspired a whole next generation of star-gazers who looked longingly ahead to a brighter future for all humanity. Our hearts are heavy, indeed. Rest in the heavens, Captain.

More tributes will pour in, but wrapping things up with Wil Wheaton feels apt. The actor has been candid about his struggles at home when on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and how his co-stars, Stewart included, readily took him in and helped ease his pain. One picture says it all:

Patrick Stewart was a one-of-a-kind human, and I'm sure this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to tributes. His legacy will live on both in Marvel and Star Trek, and hopefully his performances inspire a new generation of actors who can match the drama he brought to all his projects.

CinemaBlend offers its condolences to the family and friends of Patrick Stewart, and wishes them well during this difficult time. The coming days will bring more stories and reactions from Hollywood, and I'll be eager to read them all.