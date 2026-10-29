Hugh Jackman, William Shatner, And More Send Touching Tributes After Sir Patrick Stewart’s Death
So many are paying homage after his passing.
As news of Patrick Stewart's passing makes the rounds, many of his closest friends and co-stars across Hollywood are reacting. Everyone from William Shatner to Hugh Jackman is weighing in on his death and paying tribute to the late great actor.
Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige gave a statement to Variety, ahead of Stewart's return as Professor Charles Xavier in Avengers: Doomsday. It was rumored to be his final role ahead of retirement:
William Shatner, who recently paid tribute to recently departed Star Trek actor Walter Koenig, shared a personal photo with Patrick Stewart. While Shatner never watched Trek after starring, it was clear he had a deep respect for Stewart. He knew the experience of being at the top of the call sheet on the sci-fi series:
Next was someone who was with Patrick Stewart from the start of his run at Marvel: Hugh Jackman. The duo left audiences in awe with their various performances as Wolverine and Professor X, so it's great to see these pictures where they seem just as close as the two:
Next up was Picard's former Number One, William T. Riker. Also known as actor Jonathan Frakes, he was right next to Stewart in many adventures, and the entire cast of The Next Generation are famously close. Frakes will likely have more to say in the coming days, but for now, he shared the following on Instagram Stories:
Seth MacFarlane may not be the name readers immediately think of when they think of Patrick Stewart, but the two have had a famous working relationship and friendship for years. Stewart has provided voice work for American Dad!, Family Guy, and Ted, which really was a dream come true for the self-professed Star Trek fan:
George Takei is always great with words, so it was no surprise he had the perfect thing to say in light of the legend's passing. He found a way to honor the actor's work in Star Trek and tie it into how it will undoubtedly inspire others:
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More tributes will pour in, but wrapping things up with Wil Wheaton feels apt. The actor has been candid about his struggles at home when on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and how his co-stars, Stewart included, readily took him in and helped ease his pain. One picture says it all:
Patrick Stewart was a one-of-a-kind human, and I'm sure this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to tributes. His legacy will live on both in Marvel and Star Trek, and hopefully his performances inspire a new generation of actors who can match the drama he brought to all his projects.
CinemaBlend offers its condolences to the family and friends of Patrick Stewart, and wishes them well during this difficult time. The coming days will bring more stories and reactions from Hollywood, and I'll be eager to read them all.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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