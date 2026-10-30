Sunrise On The Reaping First Reactions Are Here. As A Book Reader I'm So Hyped One Performance Is The Standout
This is Hunger Games victor I was hoping for.
I love book-to-screen adaptations because it’s always so interesting to see something I imagined in my head become realized. Much of the time it doesn’t live up to my experience with my nose in a book, but I’m optimistic about The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Especially after these first reactions dropped. I’m more hopeful than usual after one member of the cast in particular is getting all the buzz.
As if it’s not already very reassuring enough that the Hunger Games prequel has already kicked off its glamorous press tour and has been screened weeks before its release, the first social media posts from critics are overwhelmingly positive. Here’s one from @PNemiroff on X:
Joseph Zada is the actor behind young Haymitch, following a beloved performance by Woody Harrelson in the original movies. The 21-year-old was an unknown when his casting was announced early last year. Since then, he’s come out with a couple of great performances in We Were Liars and East of Eden, but I’m so happy to see he’s getting a lot of praise in this role. A similar sentiment was given to the Aussie, who had to change his accent for the role, by @griffschiller on X, with these words:
Whoa, am I right? I feel so assured I’m going to love this prequel, knowing Joseph Zada is a highlight, because the movie could have fallen apart if we didn’t believe he’s Haymitch. Here’s another thought from @laurenlamango on X:
This is also impressive to me because most of these reactions are small blurbs about the movie in a few sentences. The cast is stacked with a ton of established talent like Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke, Jesse Plemons, Kieran Culkin and Glenn Close. But it's Zada who people are talking about the most. It’s an even bigger compliment to the actor that he can hold his own among them. Next, as @supergavigator on X wrote:
As someone who’s read the book, I know how good Sunrise on the Reaping could be. I think it’s easily one of the best of the series. And now, per these comments, the movie seems to live up to it. Here’s one more reaction from @DawsBear on X:
Sure, there’s absolutely going to be differences from the book to talk about. But right now I’m just over the moon about the first reactions to the new Hunger Games film. It’s about time I bought tickets for the release set to hit theaters on November 20.
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Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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