Sunrise On The Reaping First Reactions Are Here. As A Book Reader I'm So Hyped One Performance Is The Standout

I love book-to-screen adaptations because it’s always so interesting to see something I imagined in my head become realized. Much of the time it doesn’t live up to my experience with my nose in a book, but I’m optimistic about The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Especially after these first reactions dropped. I’m more hopeful than usual after one member of the cast in particular is getting all the buzz.

As if it’s not already very reassuring enough that the Hunger Games prequel has already kicked off its glamorous press tour and has been screened weeks before its release, the first social media posts from critics are overwhelmingly positive. Here’s one from @PNemiroff on X:

One of the biggest highlights? Joseph Zada. I had high hopes for him after watching We Were Liars, but he had my jaw on the floor time and time again during Sunrise on the Reaping. His ability to capture Haymitch’s warmth and charm and then weave that into the rage and heartbreak the Hunger Games sparks is superb. SO much of this movie is on his shoulders, and he soars tackling every ounce of it. This is only the beginning for Zada.

Joseph Zada is the actor behind young Haymitch, following a beloved performance by Woody Harrelson in the original movies. The 21-year-old was an unknown when his casting was announced early last year. Since then, he’s come out with a couple of great performances in We Were Liars and East of Eden, but I’m so happy to see he’s getting a lot of praise in this role. A similar sentiment was given to the Aussie, who had to change his accent for the role, by @griffschiller on X, with these words:

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Joseph Zada is a revelation. Completely floored by his performance. So charismatic, lovable, tender, and honest; he perfectly captures Haymitch’s love of people, pain, and rebellious spirit. In a series full of incredible performances, his might be the best behind Lawrence. He’s seriously THAT good.

Whoa, am I right? I feel so assured I’m going to love this prequel, knowing Joseph Zada is a highlight, because the movie could have fallen apart if we didn’t believe he’s Haymitch. Here’s another thought from @laurenlamango on X:

The rebellion is sparking with SUNRISE ON THE REAPING. Francis Lawrence continues to breathe new life into this world. The unique production design doesn’t let familiar beats get too dull. Joseph Zada is heartbreakingly radiant as Haymitch. A star is born role

This is also impressive to me because most of these reactions are small blurbs about the movie in a few sentences. The cast is stacked with a ton of established talent like Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke, Jesse Plemons, Kieran Culkin and Glenn Close. But it's Zada who people are talking about the most. It’s an even bigger compliment to the actor that he can hold his own among them. Next, as @supergavigator on X wrote:

We’ve seen this all before but #sunriseonthereaping stellar third act pulls the rug out underneath you. Anchored by terrific performances (Zada is a star), this emotional thriller nails the themes of the cost of revolution and how we all need to play our part.

As someone who’s read the book, I know how good Sunrise on the Reaping could be. I think it’s easily one of the best of the series. And now, per these comments, the movie seems to live up to it. Here’s one more reaction from @DawsBear on X:

THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING feels like the follow up to Catching Fire I have always wanted. It’s a near perfect Hunger Games movie that is more brutal than you could imagine. Joseph Zada embodies a more hopeful Haymitch that I was enamoured to see evolve into the Haymitch we know and love. The film's use of colour, cinematography and effects is immense and really brings this arena to life but I can’t stop thinking about how incredible Jesse Plemon’s is as Plutarch. At almost 3 hours this flies by and fans of the Hunger Games have got another guaranteed hit on their hands

Sure, there’s absolutely going to be differences from the book to talk about. But right now I’m just over the moon about the first reactions to the new Hunger Games film. It’s about time I bought tickets for the release set to hit theaters on November 20.