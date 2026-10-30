Taylor Swift Skipped Out On One Wedding Tradition, And I Love That One Lyric Totally Called It

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s summer nuptials have been called “the wedding of the century” to attend, but we’ve yet to hear much about the milestone event from the bride. One reported piece of information about how Swift handled one thing about it has me thinking she probably had the best time ever.

When you’re a bride, there’s a lot of pressure around which tradition to adhere to, and where to go completely your own way. According to a new report from a Page Six insider, when it came to her wedding reception, she decided to kick off her ceremony dress and heels and opt for comfort. As the source put it:

Taylor changed dresses between the ceremony and reception. She wore sneakers during part of the reception and wore her hair down.

Yes, girl! I’m obsessed with this alleged decision from the pop star. Now, I’ve seen the Eras Tour, so I know Taylor Swift can do just about anything in high heels, but why do it if you don’t have to? We know that Swift loves a good reason to “Shake It Off,” and without heels in the way, she could probably jump around all she wanted without having to ice her feet on her wedding night.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

Wearing sneakers on your wedding day at all is a pretty controversial decision, and when I’ve gone to weddings, I haven’t seen it enough from brides. Swift’s take on high heels vs. sneakers was established a long time ago. I mean, how can we forget this lyric from “You Belong With Me”:

She wears high heels, I wear sneakers.

I imagine this was the right decision on Taylor Swift’s part because she reportedly had around one thousand guests attending that night. Per the insider, Swift “made a point of greeting guests throughout the celebration and made everybody feel so welcome”.

The whole thing took place at Madison Square Garden, which is a massive venue as is. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s hospitality and less formal approach to their wedding must have been why so many guests have been calling it an “intimate” night.

SNL’s Heidi Gardner called the celebration “really sweet,” Mariska Hargitay said she was “blown away” and Donna Kelce called it “magical”. The groom, Travis Kelce has talked about it and called it the “best night” of his life and felt so much love from everyone there.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I bet they were gorgeous sneakers, because it’s Taylor Swift, but it shows that the bride cared more about having a good time with everyone than being all prim and proper. We may never see photos from the storied evening, but Swift’s reported decision to throw off the heels on the dance floor is so great, and I hope it inspires more brides to opt for sneakers at their wedding if they want to.