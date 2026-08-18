Why Legend Of The White Dragon With The Late Jason David Frank Is One Of My Most Anticipated Movies

Anybody who knows me knows that I love Godzilla. However, with that love has come a wellspring of other things that I adore that have kaiju elements - namely the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, which would almost always have a kaiju battle at the end of each episode.

Well, with that love of Power Rangers, I've always had a deep respect for Jason David Frank, who I always felt was the best part of any team he was in.

We of course lost Frank back in 2022, but the good news is that his legacy lives on in a new movie called Legend of the White Dragon. The movie comes out on August 28th, and I can't wait to see it. Here's why.

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(Image credit: Bat in the Sun Productions)

It's One Of The Last Appearances By Jason David Frank And Michael Madsen

When Jason David Frank didn't appear in Power Rangers Once & Always, I was crestfallen. I mean, I loved it, of course, but one aspect that really bummed me out was that the late JDF wasn't in the film, because without him, something just felt like it was missing.

Well, thankfully, Legend of the White Dragon looks to be the bookend to JDF’s life that I've been waiting for. Directed by Bat in the Sun co-founders Sean and Aaron Schoenke, and starring other Power Ranger alums like Jason Faunt, Cerina Vincent, and Ciara Hanna, White Dragon ALSO has the distinction of being one of the last films that Michael Madsen starred in, as he died in 2025.

Madsen has been one of my favorite actors ever since Tarantino's perfect debut, Reservoir Dogs. So, to have Jason David Frank and Michael Madsen in a movie that's pretty much a spiritual successor to Power Rangers? Sign me up!

(Image credit: Bat in the Sun Productions)

It's Like Power Rangers...But It's Not

There was a debate with ‘90s kids about which was better - The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, or the Power Rangers–and here's the thing–while I have more of a connection to the turtles, one thing I will say that the heroes in a half shell definitely have over the Power Rangers is that we actually got a mature version of them with The Last Ronin, which was gritty, bloody, and surprisingly heartfelt.

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One could argue that the BOOM! Studios comic book series had the most mature “official” Power Rangers stories that we’ve gotten (the short film Power/Rangers was unofficial); we still haven't gotten that “Last Ronin” moment with the Power Rangers.

Until now. Sort of. Legend of the White Dragon is about a former superhero (who strangely looks like the White Ranger) named Erik Reed (Frank) who has come out of hiding and returned to the city that he once defended. He has a secret family, and he aims to protect them. However, Dragon Prime (Played by the director himself, Aaron Schoenke) stands in his way. And get this. The movie is RATED FREAKING R! Take THAT, cancelled The Last Ronin movie!

(Image credit: Bat in the Sun Productions)

I Love When Movies This Niche Make It To The Big Screen

Lastly, can I just say how great it is that this is getting a theatrical release? I’m a huge fan of when niche films (And this film looks SUPER niche) make it to the big screen, and I think it’s so beautiful that people will get to see JDF and Michael Madsen on the big screen, possibly for the last time.

Plus, this movie is giving me serious D-War (Which I definitely need to write about someday) vibes. Legend of the White Dragon looks ridiculous, but also like it takes itself seriously, which is something that I have always loved about the Bat in the Sun Super Power Beat Downs.

In every way, I’m super pumped for this flick, and I hope to see other JDF and Michael Madsen fans there on opening night!