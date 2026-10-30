The Internet Has Wild Thoughts On Wicker Being Screened In 4DX, And I Can’t Get Enough

There are movies that feel like they were made to be experienced in 4DX, like 2024’s tornado-chasing action flick Twisters . Then there are movies that are shockingly and hilariously perfect for the format, like Wicker. Yes, the romance on the 2026 movie schedule about a fisherwoman who falls in love with a wicker man can be viewed in 4DX, and the internet has some absolutely wild thoughts about it.

As is to be expected with a movie that has reviews that highlight how horny it is, the theater was rocking – literally speaking – throughout Wicker's runtime. It also snowed at one point in the TikTok posted by Tia. Now, I’m trying to imagine the smells that were being released in the room, and I can’t help but think about how much water was involved with this experience. Clearly, others are having reactions like this too; however, their thoughts are much funnier than mine. Take a look:

YO EVERYONE GETTING ROCKED 😭😭😭😭- asdfghjk

…does this count as a body - lauren

Omg everyone’s getting cracked too?$/?-!?/ I’M ON MY WAY - jello

Done turned that theatre into a water park 😂😂😂 - Aaron Joyner615

Omg it snowed on you guys??? It didn’t snow on me!! It just shook me around and sprayed wicker scent at my husband (I turned the water stuff off) 😂 - Scary

Straightened her right up, my husband was in shock. I had a great time🤣🤣🤣 - ScandalFan

I told my husband I’m taking him to this and he's not allowed to see any trailers or sneak peeks of it! i want him SHOCKED😂 - Natasha

Listen, the Wicker Husband and the Fisherwoman, who are played by Alexander Skarsgård and Olivia Colman, respectively, break their bed on more than one occasion. So, yeah, the 4DX audience was bound to get shaken around. In fact, you can see Skarsgård imitating how the theater chairs might move during these spicy moments in the video below:

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In the clip, he also talks about how the directors had a note that they wanted the audience to get wet when the Fisherwoman throws a bucket of pee out during the 4DX screenings. I, personally, would not want to experience that. However, I do think the idea of it is hilarious and totally adds to the glorious absurdity of seeing Wicker in 4DX.

All around, the effort the Wicker team is putting into its theatrical experience is incredible. You can get a popcorn bucket that looks like the Wicker Husband’s torso , and Alexander Skarsgård was mesmerized by it. The poster for the film looks like a Harlequin romance novel . Oh, and at my local AMC, there was a life-size cardboard cutout of the Wicker Husband above the doorway that was both greeting and maybe scaring people as they walked in and out of the theater.

I think all this is indicative of the care and creativity that went into Wicker, too. It truly is a heartfelt and horny romance that’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen. And I bet the 4DX experience makes it even better. Now, if you’d like to see (and feel) Wicker in all its glory, you can catch it in 4DX and other formats in theaters now.