Folks Said Gabrielle Union Wouldn’t Look The Same At 54 As She Did In Bring It On. Wanna ‘Bet’?

I never tire seeing actresses work it in their 50s (and 60s) with glamour, attitude, and beauty, and Gabrielle Union is continuing this fierce trend popularized by Halle Berry . Though I never expected the actor to do so by shouting out the teen movie she did in the ‘00s. I’m even more surprised to learn that folks said she wouldn’t look the same a 54 as she did in Bring It On. Wanna "bet"?

Clearly Union isn’t playing around, and I’m totally cheering her on as she shows off the elegance of being in your 50s. The actress posted on her Instagram a birthday video that showed screen shots from Bring It On, giving us all nostalgia, while pointing out that folks have told her she should enjoy it while it lasted. Then the video ends with a now shot of her that not only proves everyone wrong but shows she still has what it takes to wave some pompoms. Check it out:

Just recently Alicia Silverstone jumped on the bandwagon with an epic birthday shout out in Avant Garde , but Union definitely made it her own by shouting out one of her iconic roles . She gives total goddess vibes in the birthday post, while also giving me flashbacks to her time as Kristen Dunst’s fierce cheerleading rival. The actor simply captioned the post, “This is 54,” and succeeded in making everyone jealous in the comments.

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Even some of her celebrity friends got in on the compliments, from Jenna Dewan’s “goals forever” to Ludacris giving Union a much-deserved crown. However, it was her longtime supporter Sophia Bush’s comment that caught my attention:

Damn girl!! You really just … 🔥 HBD!!

While Union and Bush haven’t starred together in a project, they’ve been longtime supporters of each other, making the comment extra special. Though I keep wondering if the choice to shout out Bring It On is a subtle way to stir up interest in a possible sequel. Afterall, Union has already pitched an idea . (If Clueless can do it…)

While Union has shared regrets about how she played her Bring It On character , she has zero regrets in owning her 50s. Plus, one thing's for sure, fans are overwhelmed by how amazing she looks:

this IS the flex you think it is 🔥 - @peytonannice

GIRL!!!!!!!! send a damn warning next time! Sheesh!! Happy birthday!! - @jovianzayne

Just like a fine wine bby gyalll 😍 - @iamgenesisx

Been about you, still about you! 😍 - @thebstinger

Maybe this fan buzz will help Union get a sequel in the works. After all, 2026 has been the time of the nostalgic sequel. We’ve already seen young Elle Woods and Alicia Silverstone is working on a return to Cher who once again is clueless. So why not bring Isis and Torrance back as competing cheer moms? Plus, this return will allow her to lean into traits she felt she kept "muzzled’"in Isis at the time. Not to mention, Union has already reunited with her 10 Things I Hate About You castmates during a Heath Ledger tribute (for Julia Stiles’ dedication dance).

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Union is already embodying her inner Isis so why not set the stage for another reunion. I know I’m not ‘betting’ against her.