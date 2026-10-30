I Thought Elmo Imitating Lorne Michaels Was Good. Then I Saw Him And Cookie Monster Do Weekend Update

Saturday Night Live has featured a lot of impressions over the years. Very rarely does SNL get impersonated. However, it just happened, and it’s not what I expected. Just as I thought Elmo imitating Lorne Michaels was good, his Weekend Update bit with Cookie Monster might just take the cake.

While SNL has been on a brief break on the 2026 TV schedule, fans are still getting hit with content. Some of the cast met up with the Sesame Street gang, and it might just be my favorite crossover ever, as a few of the characters have been doing their own version of SNL to celebrate their friends. This includes Elmo and Cookie Monster’s take on Weekend Update. Or, should I say, Colin Toast and Michael Chelmo? And they definitely give Colin Jost and Michael Che a run for their money:

First off, I didn’t think I could love Elmo and Cookie Monster more than I already did, but they definitely made it possible. Secondly, I’m obsessed with their version of Weekend Update, and I love that Kenan Thompson and other SNL cast members played along. It might be hard to match Jost and Che, but Elmo and Cookie Monster have definitely done them proud. Che even commented on the post, saying that he “finally made it.”

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The Muppets actually have a long history with Saturday Night Live. The long-running variety sketch series has featured Kermit, Big Bird, Fozzie, Gonzo, Animal, Count von Count, Bert & Ernie, Abby Cadabby, and yes, Elmo and Cookie Monster. I love the fact that even though SNL can certainly be NSFW, Sesame Street still has a place at Studio 8H, and it’s clear that SNL has a place on Sesame Street.

It’s not always kid-friendly when it comes to Sesame Street and SNL, though. Back in 2015, Taraji P. Henson hosted, and one of the sketches included an adult version of Sesame Street. Henson reprised her Empire role of Cookie Lyon, who ends up getting into a cookie disagreement with none other than Cookie Monster. Considering Cookie is known for causing conflict and stirring up trouble on Empire, her causing mischief on Sesame Street was fitting. Luckily, by the end of the segment, everyone was singing the Sesame Street theme song and getting along.

If a Sesame Street-esque Saturday Night Live is not enough to fill the SNL void, fans won’t have to wait too much longer. The series is officially back on Halloween night with Obsession breakout star Inde Navarrette hosting the latest episode of Season 52. Gracie Abrams will take the stage as musical guest for the second time.

Considering SNL’s previous Halloween sketches, there should be some fun ones planned for Saturday, and you can watch them at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC or with a Peacock subscription. In the meantime, I'll be thinking about Elmo and Cookie Monster coming for Jost and Che's day jobs.