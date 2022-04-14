5 Great Anime To Check Out On Crunchyroll, Including Attack On Titan

I've said it once, and I'll say it again: Netflix has a pretty good anime selection. But, keep this in mind. When I say they have a "pretty good anime selection," I’m referring to the casual anime watchers. You know, the types who only watch great anime TV shows like Attack on Titan, or Demon Slayer and other anime currently streaming on Netflix. That said, if you absolutely LOVE anime and want all that it has to offer, then you're simply going to have to upgrade to Crunchyroll, since it's the end all, be all for all the anime you could ever possibly want.

Now, that's not to say that Crunchyroll doesn't have all the mega popular anime on there, too, since you'll find whole seasons of One Piece, My Hero Academia, and Dragon Ball Z. But, you'll also find your more obscure anime, like Dragon Ball GT, Mob Psycho 100, and, If It's for My Daughter, I'd Even Defeat a Demon Lord (yes, that's the real name of an actual anime). And, it's those more obscure anime that I want to highlight on this list.

(Image credit: Funimation)

Attack on Titan

Okay, I lied. I'm starting with Attack on Titan, which everybody already knows about. That said, I thought I would start with it because I still think it's a great gateway anime for any new fans. In fact, I think it's the best under-the-radar show on television.

Debuting back in 2013, Attack on Titan is more than it initially appears to be. It seems like it's just about these terrifying titans, and that's a part of it, but it's also a story about political divisions, genocide, and even societal differences. By the end of it, you'll likely be torn on whether its main protagonist made all the best decisions or not. I still frequently hear people argue that "Eren did nothing wrong." And, well…let's just say that I disagree.

We've covered the series a lot on this website, such as the best Attack on Titan intro themes, given you the most badass non-titan characters, and even talked up the best moments from Season 4, Part 2, but, there's still so much to discuss, and that's why I need more people to watch it so we can all argue about it together. All four seasons can be found on Crunchyroll, and they'll air Part 3 of the "Final Season" (I'm both overjoyed and super annoyed by this new Attack on Titan finale) as soon as it returns in 2023.

Stream Attack on Titan on Crunchyroll.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

To Your Eternity

There are few anime that hit you as hard as To Your Eternity does in its first episode. The story concerns an orb, that becomes a rock, that then becomes a wolf, and finally, becomes a boy who takes on the name Fushi, but I won't explain how, because that's part of the beauty of this first episode, which I'd definitely call one of the greatest debuts in television history.

But, once you've watched that episode, the story takes many bizarre and heart-rending turns. There are the Nokkers, which act as the main threat of the series, but there’s also the more interesting quest of Fushi itself, as Fushi is not really a person, or a thing, but a spirit, or rather, the idea of a spirit. If that sounds complex, it is, and the story deals with the concept of reincarnation and spiritualism in a way few other shows have even attempted. The first season, which debuted in 2021, is currently on Crunchyroll, and Season 2 should be coming this fall.

Stream To Your Eternity on Crunchyroll.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

A lot of people often rave about anime like Demon Slayer and Dragon Ball Z because they love the intense fight scenes, but most action-oriented anime aren’t really all that funny. But, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation has made me laugh on multiple occasions, even if some of the humor is pretty immature and crude at times.

The story concerns a guy in our world who considered himself a loser and ended up dying, only to get reincarnated into the form of a baby in a land of mages and swordsmen. The show follows his progress as a young magician who just wants a second chance at life, and he promises not to mess it up this time.

It's cute, but also exciting in that we learn more about our protagonist's past life, and just why he wants a second chance, seeing as how he ruined his first life so badly. This is another rather current anime, as it first debuted in 2021. A second season is soon on the way.

Stream Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation on Crunchyroll.

(Image credit: Funimation)

Ranking of Kings

Ranking of Kings, which is about a deaf prince named Bojji who wants to be a mighty king like his father, reminds me of classic anime from the ‘80s and ‘90s. Maybe it's the art style, or maybe it's the more happy-go-lucky tone of the story (or perhaps it's the shadow sidekick named Kage), but Ranking of Kings feels like an anime I might have watched as a kid, and for that, I really appreciate it.

That said, I also appreciate Bojji, who is small, deaf, and ambitious. The fantasy setting is exciting and adventurous, and it's an overall unique story with a great deal of likable characters. Just another example of the wide variety you can find on Crunchyroll.

Stream Ranking of Kings on Crunchyroll

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

ODDTAXI

Last but certainly not least, is ODDTAXI, which debuted in 2021 and is probably the most bizarre (And intriguing!) anime on this list. ODDTAXI is both somewhat easy to explain, but also hard to explain at the same time. At its core, it’s about a walrus taxi driver who cruises around and picks up other anthropomorphic animals. Along the way, we learn of a murder, and the arrows point right back to our hero, but nothing is as it seems.

Sounds simple, right? Well, it is, but it’s the tone that gives the show its character. Somehow, these animals feel more realistic than the humans on any of the other shows that I’ve already mentioned. There’s just such a fascinating vibe to ODDTAXI, and I guarantee it’s like no other anime you’ve ever seen before. You can watch the first episode on YouTube, and I highly advise you to.

Stream ODDTAXI on Crunchyroll.

In the end, if you’re really into anime, then all roads lead back to Crunchyroll. For more news on anime and other cool stuff, make sure to swing by here often!