After St. Denis Medical’s Shocking Romantic Twists, David Alan Grier Shared A Wild Take On What Could Happen Next

St. Denis Medical’s third season will be coming soon to the 2026 TV schedule, and things will surely be getting off to an interesting start. That's because Season 2 ended with a shocking romantic twist, and David Alan Grier gave me a wild take on what could happen next that I can't stop laughing about.

The final episode of St. Denis Medical’s sophomore season saw Grier’s Dr. Ron Leonard getting triple bypass surgery. Afterward, he asks Alex and Bruce, “Where’s my Joyce?” which definitely came as a surprise. Many, including myself, have wondered if this could be the beginning of a relationship between Ron and Wendi McLendon-Covey’s Joyce Henderson. While speaking with CinemaBlend, Grier joked about what could happen next, or, at the very least, what he wants to happen, and honestly, I would love to see it:

I’m sworn to secrecy. Could they have a ravenous, ravenous erotic escape? Perhaps. Stay tuned. I always opt for that. I always opt for the annoying coworker, way-over-the-top affair because it annoys everyone in the office. I always advocate for, ‘Oh, just God, please, I wish they would quit.’ We've all been in a workspace where people are in love with each other, and that is the most hated state of mind, except those people in love. Literally every other person, ‘I wish they would jump off a cliff. I can't take it.’ So, I always opt for that.

I never would have expected Ron and Joyce to get together, especially since there weren’t really any signs of them having feelings for one another. Joyce has been trying to get back into the dating game, with no such luck, and Ron hasn’t had much luck either after his divorce. Their romance would definitely bring chaos to the hospital, and it sounds like Grier wouldn’t be too opposed to it. That being said, people can say all sorts of things under anesthesia, so he may not have even meant it.

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The fun thing about workplace shows is that the kind of dynamics that come out of it are unpredictable. Sometimes programs will put two characters together who you never thought would end up with one another, and while it can work, it can also fail miserably. As of now, it’s hard to tell if Ron will act on these potential feelings for Joyce, but it would bring more entertainment to St. Denis, that’s for sure...especially if they were to go with Grier's over-the-top idea.

At the very least, there are actually going to be some new relationships going into the third season of the hospital-set series. After being a “Will they/Won’t they?” relationship for the first two seasons, Matt and Serena cemented their feelings for one another in the Season 2 finale, so seeing those two navigate this new chapter will be fun. Whether Ron could be in the same boat with Joyce or maybe even someone else at the hospital remains to be seen. So, for now, I'll just be laughing about the idea David Alan Grier explained to me.

St. Denis Medical is a great medical show only two seasons in, and I’m sure Season 3 is going to be the best one yet. There is going to be a lot to look forward to (especially in the romance department, it seems), and I cannot wait! St. Denis Medical returns for its third season on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription.