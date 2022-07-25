Samantha Bee Releases Statement After Full Frontal Was Cancelled After 7 Seasons

TBS has been seeing some major changes since the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc. Since the two became Warner Bros. Discovery, the network has seen a number of its original shows get cancelled. Now, its signature late-night talk show, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, has been sacked after seven seasons. And in the aftermath of the move, Bee released a statement.

The star’s representatives confirmed Full Frontal’s cancellation with outlets like THR and, shortly after, the comedienne herself took to Twitter to share thoughts on her show being the latest to get the axe. In her response, she expressed gratitude towards the network and ultimately closed things out with her trademark wit:

After 7 seasons, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will not be returning to TBS this fall. We’re so thankful for our loyal audience, our amazing team, and that we got to annoy the right people every week—that there wasn't wrestling or baseball or a very special episode of Big Bang.

The series, which premiered on TBS back in 2016, was a satirical show in which the titular host would drop comedic (and insightful) takes on the political and social events. The production was a natural fit for Samantha Bee, as she was previously a correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart for 12 years, making her the longest tenured person in that position. Over the course of its run, the series received critical acclaim and scored 18 Primetime Emmy nominations. In 2017, Bee and co. won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for their work on the Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner event.

The TBS staple did experience a few controversies, though. One of the biggest occurred in 2018 when the host called Ivanka Trump the c-word during a segment on the Trump administration’s immigration policies. She would eventually apologize, but Full Frontal would lose two of its advertisers: State Farm and AutoTrader.com.

It seems like the network has just about lost all of its original programming at this point. Scripted series The Last O.G. was canned last year, while Nasim Pedrad’s Chad was cancelled the day it was set to premiere its second season. The entertainment entity also pulled the plug on unscripted show The Big D and even scrapped Kill the Orange-Faced Bear, a comedy that would’ve starred Damon Wayans Jr. As it stands, American Dad! and Daniel Radcliffe’s Miracle Workers are the last programs standing, and there are probably plenty out there who don’t want to see them become the latest major TV shows to be cancelled in 2022.

Going back to Samantha Bee though, the comic and pundit has yet to reveal her plans for the future. There’s a chance she may be able to parlay her success into another TV project on a different network. Or she may just opt to stick solely to the stand-up circuit for the time being. Whatever the case, will likely be eager to get more of her spicy takes in some form or fashion.

As of this writing, fans of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee can still watch full episodes on TBS’ website. Also, be sure to take a look at CinemaBlend's 2022 TV schedule for more small-screen offerings.