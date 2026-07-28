I Just Found Out Dwayne Johnson Visited The Rookie Set, And His Reason Was So Sweet

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The best reason.

From L to R: Dwayne Johnson on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Nathan Fillion as Officer John Nolan on The Rookie.
(Image credit: NBCUniversal, Disney/Mike Taing)

In recent years, The Rookie’s multi-demog