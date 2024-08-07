32 TV Theme Songs By Famous Musicians

It shouldn't come as a surprise that some of the best TV theme songs are courtesy of some of the greatest musicians in pop culture. Iconic TV theme songs can be as fondly remembered as the characters on the show, sometimes even more so. These are themes that still slap because they were created by the best of the best. Here is our list of some of the great songs that became iconic TV theme songs.

(Image credit: NBC/Max)

Friends - The Rembrandts

The legend goes that REM was first approached to have their song "Shiny Happy People" used as the theme song to Friends, but they turned the producers down. According to Michael Stipe, the producers then turned to the LA-based dup The Rembrandts to write an REM-like song. Frankly, "I'll Be There For You," the song that became a hit as the theme doesn't sound much like REM, but it's a great song, even if the band found the fame very stressful and almost quit over it.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Orange Is The New Black - Regina Spektor

The creative team behind Orange Is The New Black found the perfect voice in Regina Spektor to compose and perform the theme song for the show. "You've Got Time" was written for the show and lyrically and musically it fits the show perfectly.

(Image credit: HBO)

The Wire - Tom Waits

The Wire did something unique with its theme song. Each season, the same song, a dark, brooding song called "Way Down In The Hole" written by Tom Waits and included on his 1987 classic album Franks Wild Years. In the first season, it was performed by The Blind Boys of Alabama. Waits' original version was used for Season 2. Seasons three and four saw the theme performed by The Neville Brothers and a group of local Baltimore kids dubbed DoMaJe, respectively. For the fifth and final season, singer-songwriter Steve Earle, who also played Waylon on the show, did the song.

(Image credit: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

The Golden Girls - Andrew Gold

"Thank You For Being A Friend" is certainly most well known for being the theme to the classic sitcom The Golden Girls, but it was written and recorded by singer Andrew Gold almost a decade earlier and became a top 25 hit in 1978. Singer Cindy Fee sang the TV version.

(Image credit: Fox)

Get A Life - REM

In the early days of the Fox network, they were throwing anything and everything at the wall to see what stuck. One brilliant show that never found its audience was Get A Life starring Chris Elliott, now most famous as being from the cast of Schitt's Creek. The show even featured "Stand" by REM as its theme.

(Image credit: HBO)

Boardwalk Empire - The Brian Jonestown Massacre

HBO's Boardwalk Empire may have been set in the 1920s, but the theme is from the 1990s. The song, "Straight Up and Down" comes from the excellent 1996 album Take It From The Man by the notorious Brian Jonestown Massacre. Side note - that's the best band name ever.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: NBC)

A Different World - Aretha Franklin

When A Different World was spun off from the most popular sitcom of its era, The Cosby Show, you know they had to go big with the theme song. It doesn't get any bigger than the Queen of Soul herself, the legendary Aretha Franklin, who sang the theme song for Seasons 2 through 5 after Phoebe Snow sang it in the first season. Later Boyz II Men took over.

(Image credit: NBC)

Freaks And Geeks - Joan Jett

Joan Jett didn't give a darn about her bad reputation, nor did the characters in Freaks and Geeks, making the rocker's song, "Bad Reputation" the perfect theme song for the beloved cult show.

(Image credit: CBS)

The Big Bang Theory - The Barenaked Ladies

A show about nerds deserves a theme song by a band made of, let's be honest, other nerds. The Barenaked Ladies had a slew of hits in the '90s with their unique brand of dorky, catchy tunes like "Brian Wilson" and "If I Had A Million Dollars," and that aesthetic was perfect for The Big Bang Theory's theme about the origins of the universe.

(Image credit: ABC)

China Beach - The Supremes

In the late 1980s, Baby Boomer nostalgia was at its peak, with shows from the '60s being rebooting left and right, and shows like China Beach, about the Vietnam War, finding success on the airwaves. The theme song had to fit the era, and so the producers chose "Reflections" from 1967 by Diana Ross and The Supremes.

(Image credit: Comedy Central)

South Park - Primus

An offbeat cartoon like South Park needs an offbeat theme song, so there was no better choice than to enlist Les Claypool and Primus to write and perform it. The theme has become iconic and Primus has even occasionally played it in concert. You just can't imagine the show beginning with anything but that twangy intro.

(Image credit: Disney Channel)

The Proud Family - Solange And Destiny's Child

Let's be honest, it's kind of shocking that The Proud Family only aired for two seasons on the Disney Channel in the early '00s. It was a ground-breaking cartoon featuring an African-American family and as such, it deserved a theme song by legends like Solange and Destiny's Child.

(Image credit: HBO)

Entourage - Jane's Addiction

HBO's Entourage has one of the coolest intros of any TV show of its era as the characters cruise through Hollywood in a vintage convertible. The Jane's Addiction song "Superhero" plays over the scenes, adding to that coolness. It's a song that comes from JA's 2003 release Strays, but feels very much like it could have been written for the show.

(Image credit: A&E)

Dog The Bounty Hunter - Ozzy Osbourne

Dog The Bounty Hunter was a wild show, and having one of rock's wildest characters, Ozzy Osbourne perform the theme song was a match made in heaven. It doesn't sound much like a song you'd expect from the heavy metal legend, but you can't mistake his trademark vocals. Really, it's the best part about the show, if we're honest.

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Miami Vice - Jan Hammer

Jan Hammer might not be a household name, but he's played with some of the biggest jazz and rock legends of all time. His career stretches back to the late 1960s and throughout the '70s he played with legends like Billy Cobham, Jeff Beck, Carlos Santana, and John McLaughlin. He also composed virtually all of the music for Miami Vice throughout the show's entire run, including the iconic theme song.

(Image credit: Fox)

House - Massive Attack

If you watch House on a streaming service, you likely won't hear the song it originally used as its theme, "Teardrop" by Massive Attack. Instead, there is a generic song that vaguely sounds close to that song but is not nearly as good.

(Image credit: Carsey-Werner)

That '70s Show - Cheap Trick

The theme to That '70s Show has a disjointed history. The song, "In the Street," was originally written and performed by Big Star, and released in 1972. A slightly reworked version, renamed "That '70s Song" was performed by Todd Griffin for the show's first season. Starting in Season 2, Cheap Trick recorded a version of "That '70s Song" which remained the theme for the rest of the show's eight-season run.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Television)

The Drew Carey Show - The Presidents Of The United States of America

The best-known theme song from The Drew Carey Show is "Cleveland Rocks" by the Seattle band The Presidents of the United States of America. However, it actually had a completely different theme in its first season, a song by Carey himself called "Moon Over Parma."

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

All That - TLC

Nickelodeon's All That was groundbreaking in a lot of ways. An SNL for kids that helped launch the careers of actors like Nick Cannon, Kennan Thompson, Kel Mitchell, Gabriel Iglesias, and Jamie Lynn Spears. It has to be said that the TLC, who performed the theme song also got a boost from the show, though they were already pretty huge when they recorded it.

(Image credit: Fox)

Malcolm in the Middle - They Might Be Giants

In a lot of ways, Malcolm in the Middle defines what being a kid in the early 2000s was all about. Though it was about Milennial childhood, the band who recorded the theme song, They Might Be Giants, are Gen X stalwarts. "Boss of Me" even won the group a Grammy.

(Image credit: The WB)

Dawson's Creek - Paula Cole

Paula Cole's song "I Don't Want To Wait" was first released on her 1996 album This Fire and hit #11 on the Billboard charts in 1997. In 1998, it became the theme song for Dawson's Creek and has become simply iconic in the years since.

(Image credit: YouTube)

The Wonder Years - Joe Cocker

Of course, a show set in the '60s had to have an epic '60s song for its theme song. For The Wonder Years that meant going with Joe Cocker's version of The Beatles' "A Little Help From My Friends." Due to its appearance at the beginning of every episode, Cocker's version is at least as well known by Gen X as the original by the Fab Four, if not more.

(Image credit: CBS)

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation - The Who

The original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, set in Las Vegas, spawned spin-offs set in Miami and New York, and all the shows used songs by The Who as their theme songs. For the original, it was "Who Are You," for CSI: Miami it was "Won't Get Fooled Again," and for CSI: NY it was "Baba O'Riley." The short-lived CSI: Cyber, which only had 31 episodes also used a song by The Who, "I Can See For Miles."

(Image credit: Netflix)

One Day At A Time - Gloria Estefan

When One Day At A Time was rebooted by Netflix in 2017, this time about a Latino family, the famous theme song was recorded by one of the greatest Latin artists of all time, Gloria Estefan. You couldn't have asked for a better match.

(Image credit: Showtime)

Weeds - Malvina Reynolds

Malvina Reynolds has one of the most fascinating stories in 20th-century music. She didn't even start her career in earnest until she was in her forties and her biggest hit, "Little Boxes," was written and recorded until she was in her 60s. The song, first released in 1962, became a hit again as the theme song to Weeds in the '00s.

(Image credit: Fox)

The O.C. - Phantom Planet

The most famous member of Phantom Planet is an actor and drummer, Jason Schwartzman, so it tracks that they would find their biggest success when their song "California" was picked to be the theme song of The O.C. Without a doubt, it's a banger and fits the show perfectly.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Gilmore Girls - Carole King

Carole King's massive hit album Tapestry sold millions of copies on the strength of two hit songs, "I Feel The Earth Move" and "It's Too Late." A third song from that album, "Where You Lead" was re-recorded by King and served as the theme song to Gilmore Girls decades after it was first written.

(Image credit: Fox)

Married... With Children - Frank Sinatra

When it comes to 20th Century recording artists, it doesn't get any bigger than Old Blue Eyes himself, Frank Sinatra. You wouldn't expect one of his biggest hits, "Love and Marriage" to serve as the theme to a raunchy sitcom like Married... With Children, and yet it works perfectly.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Veronica Mars - The Dandy Warhols

The show Veronica Mars and the band that performed the theme song, "We Used to Be Friends," by The Dandy Warhols, have something in common. Both the show and the band were critically lauded and gained a loyal and rabid fanbase, but neither really broke through to a broader mainstream audience. Fitting partners, for sure.

(Image credit: Fox)

Party Of Five - BoDeans

For more than a decade, starting in the early '80s, Wisconsin band BoDeans worked hard to develop their career in music. It all came together for them in the early '90s with their album Go Slow Down, which featured their hit "Closer To Free." The song ended up as the theme song to Party Of Five and has since become iconic.

(Image credit: NBC)

Sanford & Son - Quincy Jones

When it comes to TV theme songs, there is not bigger banger than the theme to Sanford & Son. The infectious, impossibly funky tune was written by one of the all greats, composer and producer Quincy Jones. So if you ever wondered what made it so great, there's your answer.

(Image credit: NBC)

Ed - Foo Fighters

For decades, The Foo Fighters have been on top of the rock n' roll world. There isn't much that the Dave Grohl-led band hasn't done and that includes having a song serve as a theme song to a TV show. Ed was an underrated hit show on NBC in the early '00s and the Foos' "Next Year" was a great choice for a theme.