Why Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz Calls Fox's Stars On Mars 'Cosmic Intervention' And Something He Was 'So Grateful' To Do

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Stars On Mars episode "Life On Mars?" Read at your own risk!

Tom Schwartz had a rough run on Stars On Mars, but despite nearly being kicked out of the Hab weeks earlier for miscounting barrels, he held on. Unfortunately, his "Bottom Three Energy" worked against him in the double elimination, and he was sent packing alongside comedian Natasha Leggero. Though he didn't make it to the end, the Vanderpump Rules vet told CinemaBlend he loved the experience and felt like it was a "cosmic intervention" given all that was happening in his life at the time.

Those who watched Stars On Mars may be aware that Schwartz started the show in the middle of the "Scandoval" drama, which impacted him and his friend, Tom Sandoval. I told Schwartz we didn't have to touch on any of that drama but did wonder if he enjoyed the chance to do a bizarre show at a time when that chaos was unfolding:

It felt like cosmic intervention, and I’ve never been so grateful for a retreat, a reprieve, or whatever you want to call it. What people saw on Vanderpump Rules, those are snippets from one small slice of my life. There’s all kinds of other stuff going on. It just was a rough couple of years and I just kind of feel like I lost control of my life a little bit. I don’t know, it’s like I’ve been replaying the past five [years] in my head and from 2015 to 2019, I was in like the happiest little bubble ever. I felt like I had my shit together. I was on a righteous path, building businesses, married, my family was healthy, and I just feel like I really had it together. Although maybe in hindsight, I was a little too soft. Maybe I had it a little too good. And the universe is like, all right, we gotta toughen this puppy up and uh. things started to fall apart after 2020.

Tom Schwartz talked on Stars On Mars about how he was going through a divorce, which was with his now ex-wife Katie Maloney. Dealing with that on top of all the Vanderpump Rules drama would be a lot to handle, so perhaps, in hindsight, one could see how his head wasn't completely in the game at all times.

Fortunately, Stars On Mars ended up being exactly what Tom Schwartz needed. Schwartz noted to CinemaBlend that he liked being put in an immersive environment that took him out of his element and made him feel like he was on Mars. Overall, it was a nice break from the things he had going on in his day-to-day life, and as he explained, it helped him find his way a little bit:

But this trip truly was transformative for me. I try not to be overly precious about it, but I just feel a little better about everything in general. You know, I feel more optimistic and I feel like I've got some of my composure back, at least, you know, I'm not flailing anymore.

Tom Schwartz also confirmed to CinemaBlend that the production team did the best it could to try and make it as much like simulated life on Mars as possible. That said, he also said he'd get the occasional chance to step outside of the Hab and not die immediately. Schwartz was ultimately happy to "get back to Earth" when it was over but happy for the time he got to step away from it.

And while Vanderpump Rules drama may continue in 2023 and beyond, he'll still have his time with William Shatner giving him missions on a video screen to look back on. We'll have to see which of the remaining contestants will make it to the end and if they'll have as positive an outlook about the experience as Tom Schwartz did.

