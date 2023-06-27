Why Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz Calls Fox's Stars On Mars 'Cosmic Intervention' And Something He Was 'So Grateful' To Do
It was a blessing from the stars.
Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Stars On Mars episode "Life On Mars?" Read at your own risk!
Tom Schwartz had a rough run on Stars On Mars, but despite nearly being kicked out of the Hab weeks earlier for miscounting barrels, he held on. Unfortunately, his "Bottom Three Energy" worked against him in the double elimination, and he was sent packing alongside comedian Natasha Leggero. Though he didn't make it to the end, the Vanderpump Rules vet told CinemaBlend he loved the experience and felt like it was a "cosmic intervention" given all that was happening in his life at the time.
Those who watched Stars On Mars may be aware that Schwartz started the show in the middle of the "Scandoval" drama, which impacted him and his friend, Tom Sandoval. I told Schwartz we didn't have to touch on any of that drama but did wonder if he enjoyed the chance to do a bizarre show at a time when that chaos was unfolding:
Tom Schwartz talked on Stars On Mars about how he was going through a divorce, which was with his now ex-wife Katie Maloney. Dealing with that on top of all the Vanderpump Rules drama would be a lot to handle, so perhaps, in hindsight, one could see how his head wasn't completely in the game at all times.
Fortunately, Stars On Mars ended up being exactly what Tom Schwartz needed. Schwartz noted to CinemaBlend that he liked being put in an immersive environment that took him out of his element and made him feel like he was on Mars. Overall, it was a nice break from the things he had going on in his day-to-day life, and as he explained, it helped him find his way a little bit:
Tom Schwartz also confirmed to CinemaBlend that the production team did the best it could to try and make it as much like simulated life on Mars as possible. That said, he also said he'd get the occasional chance to step outside of the Hab and not die immediately. Schwartz was ultimately happy to "get back to Earth" when it was over but happy for the time he got to step away from it.
And while Vanderpump Rules drama may continue in 2023 and beyond, he'll still have his time with William Shatner giving him missions on a video screen to look back on. We'll have to see which of the remaining contestants will make it to the end and if they'll have as positive an outlook about the experience as Tom Schwartz did.
Stars On Mars airs on Fox on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. This season is whizzing on by, so be sure to catch up with a Hulu subscription ahead of next week's episode to watch the final stretch play out.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mick likes good television, but also reality television. He grew up on Star Wars, DC, Marvel, and pro wrestling and loves to discuss and dissect most of it. He’s been writing online for over a decade and never dreamed he’d be in the position he is today.
Most Popular
By Adam Holmes
By Dirk Libbey
By Carly Levy