I Had Hope For Rob Warne On 90 Day: Hunt For Love, But It Seems He's Back To His Old Habits

I was riding pretty high after 90 Day: Hunt For Love debuted with all kinds of optimism in its season premiere. Of course, Robert Frost once wrote "Nothing gold can stay," and while he wasn't around to watch this TLC franchise, I think he'd agree with the sentiment that the positivity was bound to give way to drama. Not even this 90 Day Fiancé spinoff can escape big fights, and unfortunately, the first one came from the cast member I was perhaps rooting for the most.

I was all on board with 90 Day: Hunt For Love, especially when I saw Rob Warne was in the cast. I was already feeling optimistic for what was next for him after his 90 Day Diaries update, but now I'm feeling a bit disappointed. I was hoping he'd thrive in this new format, but it seems like he's back to the same problems he had in his failed relationship with Sophie Sierra.

Rob's Promising Start On 90 Day: Hunt For Love Was Halted By A Big Argument

Rob wasted no time getting to know someone at the resort, and was spotted smooching and checking out the rear of Elise. It seemed they were very interested in one another, but Rob didn't want to commit to someone on night one. There was a whole resort full of singles, and he's single and ready to mingle.

Well, that's fine if that was the case, but Elise took offense to him rating her on the same level as all of his other hot tub speed dates in an exercise earlier in the day. If Rob truly felt that way, she openly wondered in the bar to a group of people, then why was he texting her all night the evening before and trying to get her to come over to his room so they could sleep together?

Rob's Fight With Elise Felt Like A Flashback To His Marriage With Sophie

As one might guess, Rob didn't like being called out, but rather than walk away or try to explain himself, he matched Elise's energy. He then began shouting and demanding Elise show proof, and assure her she shouldn't feel offended about how he rated her in the hot tub speed date. I'm not saying the whole exchange was hit fault, but it felt exactly like an argument he would've had with his ex-wife Sophie.

Rob and Sophie's fights after marriage were so contentious that they almost immediately moved apart after the wedding. Among the many things they fought about, one of them was that Sophie constantly found Rob in contact with other women online, and she even alleged a man at one point as well.

It feels as though 90 Day: Hunt For Love is exposing the bad habits Rob had during his marriage, playing the field, and being quick to anger for being called out on it. Now, not only has he scorned the one person he hit it off with immediately after arriving, a good chunk of the singles at the resort saw him have this big confrontation with her at the bar. I can't say it'd encourage me to want to approach him the next day at a group activity, but we'll see how the rest of this season goes.

90 Day: Hunt For Love airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. While it may not be as filled with optimism as I first hoped, I'm still enjoying the ride and hoping the next episode is just as fun.