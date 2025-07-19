‘RIP To The Real BIP.’ Bachelor In Paradise Alum Calls The New Season A Poorly Executed Love Island, But I Only Agree With Some Of His Complaints
He does not hold back.
When it comes to tropical reality dating shows, Bachelor in Paradise used to be one of the top options. Now, however, there’s so much competition, from Peacock’s Love Island to Netflix shows like Too Hot to Handle. The Bachelor spinoff returned to the 2025 TV schedule this month with a more elevated feel, but it wasn’t enough to impress at least one Bachelor Nation alum. Tanner Tolbert didn’t hold back his critiques of ABC’s series, but I don’t agree with everything he said.
We first met Tanner Tolbert on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette before he joined Bachelor in Paradise Season 2. There he met Jade Roper, and the two have been married since 2016. The couple may have sentimental attachment to the franchise for bringing them together, but Tolbert’s got nothing good to say about BIP 10, saying on his Instagram Stories (via Swooon):
There’s no denying that Love Island (available with a Peacock subscription) has really dominated a lot of the reality dating show conversation, pulling in big viewership numbers for its streaming service. I’m sure new Bachelor in Paradise showrunner Scott Teti is trying to update ABC’s show to look more like that and other streaming series, and I see that as a very good thing.
Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
Tune into Love Island, as well as the latest hits from NBC and Bravo by subscribing to Peacock TV. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.
I actually much prefer the new Costa Rican digs to the un-air-conditioned lodgings of previous seasons in Mexico. Is it on the same level as Love Island’s villa in Fiji? Maybe not, but it’s a definite upgrade from 2023’s Season 9. Tanner Tolbert continued:
I will absolutely give him the corny dream sequences. Bachelor in Paradise has always been a little silly, which is fine, but I don't like any part of the show to feel scripted, and that’s how some of those segments come off.
I disagree, however, that the hotel rooms are bad. We’re still seeing conversations happen in the rooms (the cameras follow them in the hotel more than they ever went into the sleeping quarters in Sayulita).
The former Bachelorette contestant concluded his rant with half-hearted hope that his reality show brethren can pull out a good season, writing:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Tanner Tolbert isn’t the only member of Bachelor Nation — or in his family — to throw some shade at their show. His wife Jade Roper, who first appeared on Chris Soules’ season, spoke out against the inclusion of Golden cast members, saying on social media that she would have been “very uncomfortable having six old men trying to hit on me constantly.”
I respect that and feel everyone’s comfort and safety should be considered. However, from what I’ve seen of the Goldens on Paradise so far, I think they’re the life of the party, and I am already obsessed with one (non-romantic) pairing.
Tune in to see if you agree with Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper when Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 continues at 8 p.m. ET Monday, July 21, on ABC and streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.