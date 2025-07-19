‘RIP To The Real BIP.’ Bachelor In Paradise Alum Calls The New Season A Poorly Executed Love Island, But I Only Agree With Some Of His Complaints

When it comes to tropical reality dating shows, Bachelor in Paradise used to be one of the top options. Now, however, there’s so much competition, from Peacock’s Love Island to Netflix shows like Too Hot to Handle. The Bachelor spinoff returned to the 2025 TV schedule this month with a more elevated feel, but it wasn’t enough to impress at least one Bachelor Nation alum. Tanner Tolbert didn’t hold back his critiques of ABC’s series, but I don’t agree with everything he said.

We first met Tanner Tolbert on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette before he joined Bachelor in Paradise Season 2. There he met Jade Roper, and the two have been married since 2016. The couple may have sentimental attachment to the franchise for bringing them together, but Tolbert’s got nothing good to say about BIP 10, saying on his Instagram Stories (via Swooon):

Bachelor in Paradise is now ‘TEMU Love Island.’ … These new producers are just trying to copy Love Island but executing it poorly. The new location is silly. Either get a badass villa if ur gonna copy Love Island…or stay in ‘paradise.’ This generic resort falls short somewhere in the middle. Very stale feeling.

There’s no denying that Love Island (available with a Peacock subscription) has really dominated a lot of the reality dating show conversation, pulling in big viewership numbers for its streaming service. I’m sure new Bachelor in Paradise showrunner Scott Teti is trying to update ABC’s show to look more like that and other streaming series, and I see that as a very good thing.

I actually much prefer the new Costa Rican digs to the un-air-conditioned lodgings of previous seasons in Mexico. Is it on the same level as Love Island’s villa in Fiji? Maybe not, but it’s a definite upgrade from 2023’s Season 9. Tanner Tolbert continued:

The dream scenes are so cheesy and forced. Having the cast stay in separate hotel rooms is dumb. Limits the amount of interaction/discussion between castmates.

I will absolutely give him the corny dream sequences. Bachelor in Paradise has always been a little silly, which is fine, but I don't like any part of the show to feel scripted, and that’s how some of those segments come off.

I disagree, however, that the hotel rooms are bad. We’re still seeing conversations happen in the rooms (the cameras follow them in the hotel more than they ever went into the sleeping quarters in Sayulita).

The former Bachelorette contestant concluded his rant with half-hearted hope that his reality show brethren can pull out a good season, writing:

Still hopeful that this cast can produce some good storylines and relationships but this format feels meh. RIP to the real BIP 🌴

Tanner Tolbert isn’t the only member of Bachelor Nation — or in his family — to throw some shade at their show. His wife Jade Roper, who first appeared on Chris Soules’ season, spoke out against the inclusion of Golden cast members, saying on social media that she would have been “very uncomfortable having six old men trying to hit on me constantly.”

I respect that and feel everyone’s comfort and safety should be considered. However, from what I’ve seen of the Goldens on Paradise so far, I think they’re the life of the party, and I am already obsessed with one (non-romantic) pairing.

Tune in to see if you agree with Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper when Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 continues at 8 p.m. ET Monday, July 21, on ABC and streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription.