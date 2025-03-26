I Wasn't Excited For Maria Sten's Neagley Spin-Off, But Reacher Season 3 Totally Changed That

SPOILER WARNING: The following article gives away some key details from Reacher Season 3. So, if you are not completely caught up on the big guy’s latest adventure on Amazon Prime, I recommend that you proceed with caution.

It seems like every hit TV show needs a spin-off these days, which, I must admit, I have been a little annoyed by. Even when I found out that Frances Neagley, Maria Sten’s character from Reacher, was getting her own show, I could not help but wonder why this was happening, especially so early in the hit Amazon Prime original TV show’s run.

That was before the later episodes of the action-packed series’ third season premiered on the 2025 TV schedule. Now, I am looking forward to Neagley – which is now in production, as Sten confirmed on Instagram – almost as much as I'm anticipating Reacher Season 4, if not more. Allow me to explain…

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

I Miss Neagley Anytime She Is Not On Screen

Frances Neagley (the “g” is silent, by the way) debuted in Lee Child’s sixth Jack Reacher novel, Without Fail, but was established in the first season of the action-packed Amazon Prime series when Alan Ritchson’s title hero enlists her help for a few episodes. The U.S. Military special investigator-turned-private investigator would essentially become the co-lead of Reacher Season 2 and was a key element of why it was an entertaining sophomore run, in my opinion. While Sten is still credited as a series regular in Reacher Season 3, her role would be significantly reduced, which makes sense because Neagley is not in the original novel, Persuader.

However, developer Nick Santora and co. managed to involve her in the story in a way that feels natural and, quite frankly, had me unexpectedly anticipating her next appearance. While she would be absent for multiple episodes, by Episode 6, it was clear that she was becoming a part of Reacher’s operation with DEA agents Susan Duffy (Sonya Cassidy) and Guillermo Villanueva (Roberto Montesinos), which made the season feel whole to me. In fact, it was that particular episode that convinced me I had nothing to worry about with Neagley.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

One Reacher Season 3 Scene Proves Neagley Can Stand On Her Own

Because Neagley remotely assists Reacher with his investigation into an illegal arms-dealing operation run by a former enemy named Xavier Quinn (Brian Tee), she becomes targeted by assassins who break into her office in Chicago. She manages to take them both out, one of which she draws information from as he begs her to call him an ambulance before he succumbs to the bullet wound in his stomach. She does call 911, but is sure to let the pursuer know that the EMT will likely arrive too late.

This was the first time in the entire series so far that Reacher gave Neagley her own action sequence without the title character involved. The result was one of the most intense and even darkly humorous moments in the season, complemented beautifully by Sten’s commanding performance. Immediately, I was convinced that Neagley would have no trouble surviving without Ritchson around.

Then again, it would still be cool to see Reacher show up for at least one scene in Neagley. I would even be down to see them in a simple, friendly meet-up, showing that he did keep his promise from Season 2 to stay in touch with her more often. Even if Ritchson doesn't cameo in the spin-off, I have no doubt the show will do just fine when it becomes available with an Amazon Prime subscription.