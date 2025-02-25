'It's Time For Coco Pops': Amazon's Jack Reacher Spinoff Just Started Filming With New Cast Members Revealed, And I Am Pumped
It's time for Neagley to take center stage!
It’s finally, officially, happening. Maria Sten’s Reacher spinoff, Neagley, is in production and a few new cast members have been announced! With Nick Santora, the creator of Reacher, and Nicholas Wootton serving as co-creators and running the show, as well as an enticing story, Neagley truly sounds like it will be epic, and the lead actress’s post about it officially happening has me all kinds of excited.
Maria Sten Announced That ‘Neagley Is Happening’
One week after Reacher Season 3 premiered on the 2025 TV schedule, Neagley got this massive update.
Maria Sten posted a photo on her Instagram of her holding a clapperboard that says “Neagley” in big bold red letters. She also wrote a sweet message about how excited she is to work on the show, explaining in the caption:
The show will follow the titular P.I. after a friend of hers dies in a mysterious accident. Its logline (via Variety) explained that after Neagley learns about this, “she becomes hell-bent on justice.” It also noted that “using everything she’s learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil.”
Well, I’m 110% in. After rumors about Neagley and months of waiting for updates, I’m thrilled by this new info, and I can’t wait to learn more.
Maria Sten’s Neagley Co-Stars Were Also Announced
On top of Sten’s enthusiastic message about the show, she also posted a screenshot of Variety’s story regarding five actors being cast in series regular roles.
Damon Herriman, who is best known for his work on Justified, will play Lawrence Cole. Meanwhile, Greyston Holt – who you might recognize from The Night Agent – will portray Detective Hudson Riley. Adding to that, Matthew Del Negro, who worked on Teen Wolf and Mayor of Kingstown, is set to be Pierce Woodrow. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Adeline Rudolph has also been cast as Renee, while Jasper Jones will play Keno.
Details on their characters are unknown right now, however, this is a solid ensemble that will be joining Sten for Neagley. Plus, after seeing three seasons of Reacher’s rotating cast (you can see them too with an Amazon Prime subscription), I’m confident that this team can build a solid group of actors to tell another action-packed story.
Only time will tell if Neagley can live up to her predecessor and join the ranks of Amazon Prime’s best shows. However, these updates have me stoked about what’s to come, and I’m looking forward to seeing Maria Sten as her badass character. So, bring it on!
