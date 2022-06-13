Watch America's Got Talent's Teen Dancer Earn A Standing Ovation From Sofia Vergara In Moving New Episode Clip

America’s Got Talent got off to a very strong start with the first two episodes of Season 14, and the first two golden buzzer winners moved audiences and judges to tears . The next episode, airing on June 14, will feature a teenage dancer whose performance will also have a strong impact on at least one of the judges. In an exclusive clip for the next episode (seen above), Australian 18-year-old Max Ostler will deliver a performance that earns a standing ovation from Sofia Vergara herself. Check it out!

Both Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum look quite moved by what Max Ostler delivered in his America’s Got Talent audition, with his dance set to James Arthur’s “Falling Like The Stars.” Still, Vergara is the member of the judges’ panel who wasted no time in getting to her feet for the ovation, and the audience members behind her were quick to stand as well. Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell were certainly applauding, so will the teenage dancer get the votes that he needs to move on?

Fans will have to watch the episode to find out, but it seems safe to say that Sofia Vergara will give him a vote to move on. The judges are always looking for something they haven’t seen before, so it should be interesting to hear their commentary for Ostler. The dancer brought emotion as well as acrobatics in his dance, which is an important combination when it comes to connecting with viewers and potential home voters down the line.

Max Ostler needs to move forward in competition before his fate is in the hands of voters from home, however. He looked pretty happy when he finished dancing, and who could blame him when he had a theater full of people (including the Modern Family alum) on their feet for him? It’s worth noting that the judges have advanced a pretty wide variety of performers in the auditions stage already, and the two golden buzzer winners had different kinds of performances even though 11-year-old powerhouse Madison Taylor Baez and 21-year-old saxophonist Avery Dixon both performed songs.

Find out more of Max Ostler’s story and whether or not he moves on from the auditions with the next new episode of America’s Got Talent , airing on Tuesday, June 14 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The competition for the $1 million prize is already fierce, and the last several seasons have ended with a variety of kinds of winners, so it's anybody's game at this point. Be sure to keep tuning in on Tuesdays, and check out a Peacock subscription to watch and/or rewatch the entire season so far.

As for whether or not Max Ostler has the type of talent that AGT acts need to make it to the very end… well, there’s not really a trend for who wins and who loses in recent years, and that bodes well for anybody skilled enough to earn an ovation from a judge. Magician Dustin Tavella won Season 16 after getting a confidence boost late in the game , while spoken word poet Brandon Leake made history with his win in Season 15. Kodi Lee is the most recent musician to win with his triumph in Season 14, while magician Shin Lim took the top prize in Season 13 . Season 12 belonged to Darci Lynne and her puppets.

These five latest winners are proof of one big thing: there’s no one type of performer who wins year in and year out. Could this be the season that a dancer takes the whole thing? Keep tuning in to find out!