After Alix Earle Posted A Hilarious Attempt At A Viral TikTok Dance, The Dancing With The Stars Pros Left The Sweetest Comments

A lot of the time, when contestants decide to compete on Dancing with the Stars, they have no dance experience. Alix Earle, the latest competitor announced for Season 34, has a bit of a dance background, however, she’s “never done ballroom dancing before.” So this show will be a totally new challenge for her. Now, while we’re still months away from the premiere on the 2025 TV schedule , she’s trying to show off her moves by attempting a viral dance trend, and a bunch of pros are supporting her in sweet ways.

Alix Earle Attempted To Do The Viral Whisk Trend

In her GRWM video announcing her DWTS casting, Alix Earle explained that she competed in dance through high school; however, when it comes to ballroom, she’s “never” done it. Alongside that video, she posted the silly clip below of her attempting the viral whisk trend that’s been taking over TikTok, take a look:

Now, this trend features a samba move that involves a lot of hip movement. Earle’s attempt was valiant, but as she said, she has a lot to learn. I loved how joyfully she attempted it, though, and her little happy dance at the end was delightful.

I’m sure that by the end of her time on Dancing with the Stars (which you’ll be able to watch on ABC or with a Disney+ subscription ), she’ll have mastered the whisk move, and maybe she’ll even look like the pros, who you can see below, thanks to this TikTok from Jenna Johnson:

It looks like Alix Earle will have so many of the pros helping her along the way, too, because her attempt at the whisk led to a handful of sweet comments from the show’s beloved dancers.

The Dancing With The Stars Pros And More Had The Sweetest Reactions

Considering Earle’s popularity on TikTok, it’s no surprise that this entertaining video went viral quickly. Pros from DWTS also saw it, and they were quick to leave adorable, funny and sweet comments, take a look:

Ezra Sosa: im just getting up i cant BREATHE

Alan Bersten: This is gonna be epic ✨

Daniella Karagach: We got you😘

Ezra, Alan and Daniella all competed last season, with Ezra being paired with Anna Delvey , Alan with the beloved Olympian Ilona Maher and Daniella with Dwight Howard. All of them were so entertaining on the show, and I’d love to see them interact with Earle, specifically on social media. Maybe they can teach her how to whisk.

Along with the pros, some other notable DWTS names commented on her post, including the current champion Joey Graziadei and former pro Lindsay Arnold:

Joey Graziadei: Let’s go!!!

Lindsay Arnold: I'm way too excited about this 😍

I’m also “way too excited about this,” especially as a DWTS fan who recently came back to the show. After watching my first season in years last fall, I was hooked and so invested in the competitors' journeys. And so far, the same can be said about this upcoming season, thanks to Alix Earle’s wonderful post and the announcement that Robert Irwin was joining the cast , too.

So, let’s get this show on the road and get these folks to the ballroom, I can’t wait to see them dance!