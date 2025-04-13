I've Been Watching Celtics City On Max, And There's A Non-Basketball-Related Element I Really Appreciate

Basketball fans have had much to enjoy in the way of quality documentaries as of late. Earlier this year, they were treated to the release of the Olympics-centred docuseries Court of Gold (which is available to Netflix subscription holders). There’s also We Beat the Dream Team, and this Max subscription holder had a good time with it. On that second platform, you’ll also find Celtics City, a nine-part series centered around the history of the Boston Celtics. The show tackles its basketball material well, but there’s way more to it than that.

So far, I’ve greatly enjoyed what I’ve seen of the Celtics-centric miniseries, and that’s not just because I’m a big fan of the team. It’s insightful, informative, and exciting, and it offers a detailed look at the lore of one of the NBA’s most storied franchises. However, there’s an aspect of this production that I’m enjoying just as much, if not more, than the athletics-related content. It actually has to do with a topic related to the city of Boston.

(Image credit: HBO)

Celtics City Doesn’t Hold Back From Covering The Racial Tension In Boston And How It Intersects With The Team

As history tells us, the city of Boston is no stranger to conflict regarding race. Like many other cities across the U.S., it experienced the waves of change sparked by the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s. It was during that same point in time that Celtics leader Bill Russell became involved in social causes. As a fan, I’ve long known about Russell’s devotion to social justice, and I love that this, along with other race-related topics, are not being glossed over in Celtics City.

The way in which the series chronicles Bill Russell’s experience is particularly compelling. It explores that stark dichotomy between the admiration and respect he commanded on the basketball court and the prejudice he was still subject to in his own community. Showrunner Gabe Honig and director Lauren Stowell further drive that point home by counterbalancing Russell’s experience with that of teammate and fellow star Bob Cousy.

Celtics City’s exploration of race gets even deeper when the teams of the ‘70s are tackled in the third episode, “Chapter III: All Swept Up.” A particularly poignant portion of the installment revolves around lawyer and civil rights activist Ted Landsmark, who was assaulted by a white teenager with a flagpole holding the American flag known as “Old Glory.” That tragic moment was ultimately immortalized through the Pulitzer Prize-winning photo known as “The Soiling of Old Glory,” and various interviewees share their take on how it impacted their perception of the Massachusetts capital.

And, of course, the show also covers the ‘80s and the rise of Larry Bird, who many deemed to be “The Great White Hope” – not just for the C’s but for the NBA as well. That also played into the somewhat racially charged rivalry between fans of Bird’s Celtics and the Magic Johnson-led Lakers of that era.

What’s also impressive is that the show also dives into the interpersonal relationships between the various Celtics players of those aforementioned eras. Through the stellar interviews, viewers get a sense of their personal experiences, biases and more. In short, what we get is not only a docuseries that serves as an exploration of sports but also a case study of societal strife and growth.

(Image credit: HBO)

Sports History Is Still At The Core Of Celtics City, And It’s Covered Skillfully

The thorough examination of social issues aside, athletics remain at the heart of this doc, and the production aptly covers that. This production is truly a love letter to the Celtics organization and really dives into the more nuanced aspects of the franchise. Stellar archive footage is woven into each episode, and there are plenty of excellent interviews throughout. I love hearing from the likes of Larry Bird, "Satch" Sanders and Robert Parish, yet I have to say I really relish the chance to hear stories from 96-year-old legend Bob Cousy.

I really wish that the late Bill Russell were still around to take part in the doc and lament the fact that a number of other deceased Celtics icons can only appear through archived chats. Still, there are plenty of great interviewees, including rival players like Spencer Haywood, James Worthy and the late Jerry West. (Don’t expect to see Isiah Thomas of the Detroit Pistons, though.)

As of this writing, only six of the nine episodes of the show have debuted and while I’ve yet to see if this docuseries will finish out strong, I have reason to believe it will. What we have here is a doc that offers full access and an unfiltered view of a specific aspect of the NBA. In some ways, it’s similar to The Last Dance. However, instead of using a single team led by a gravity-defying player as the throughline, Celtics City skillfully carries the legacy of an entire franchise on its back – along with some social commentary.

You can check out the remaining episodes of Celtics City, which will hit Max on Mondays as part of the 2025 TV schedule.