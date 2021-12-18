What Happened With Jeff Garlin Days Before He Exited the Goldbergs

The Goldbergs is experiencing a major cast shakeup, as the hit ABC comedy is now without series alum Jeff Garlin. The actor and comedian walked away from the series after an investigation was launched into his alleged on-set behavior. Reports now claim that ahead of his departure, Garlin spoke publicly about the situation during a recent event. And it appears the star shared some less-than-flattering remarks about the show he starred on for nearly a decade.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm alum reportedly held a standup comedy performance in Los Angeles on November 24. Per Variety , phones were not allowed at the event, though one of their reports provided a paraphrased account of what was allegedly said. According to the trade, the comedian started the show by stating that he was “depressed” about the fact that his girlfriend had recently broken up with him. He then proceeded to criticize the ABC sitcom while lamenting that he’d had to work on a show where he had to be mindful of his actions on a consistent basis.

The 59-year-old star also allegedly commented on comedy and the current need for political correctness in the business. This led him to make an appeal when it comes to censorship, even going as far as to say that he couldn’t jokingly use the word “vangina” on the set. Apparently, he went on to say that he prefers the edgy style of comedy that’s present on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Jeff Garlin did also reportedly say that he’s proud of the success The Goldbergs has achieved as a family sitcom and expressed gratitude for the fact that he can still land TV and film roles. However, he apparently said the sitcom just isn’t made for viewers like him. When asked why he’d done the show for so long, he enthusiastically replied, “Money!” Yet he explained that he was not getting paid for this particular event and that the proceeds would go to his “Use Me” tour.

The initial allegation reports claimed that the performer had been under investigation for three years due to alleged physical and verbal misconduct that made others uncomfortable. Before leaving the show, he commented on the HR situation, saying that he and the producers were “trying to come to a place where we come to an agreement.” With this, he stated that he would “not be doing any of my silly stuff or anything, out of respect.” He also confirmed, at the time, that he would continue to film more episodes of the series since he was still under contract with Sony. The actor ultimately left the show ahead of what would’ve been his last day of shooting.

On The Goldbergs, the actor played the role of family patriarch Murray. The crabby, but caring, TV dad was known for his biting sarcasm and his tendency to relax in his easy chair while wearing his briefs. It’s currently unclear as to how the character’s absence will be addressed within the series moving forward. However, TV Line reports that a body double was used in order to complete his final episode.

The ABC hit is currently in the midst of its winter hiatus and is set to return to ABC on Tuesday, January 5.