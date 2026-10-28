Wheel Of Fortune's Latest Episode Featured So Many Contestant Fails My Jaw Was On The Floor

Wheel of Fortune is arguably one of the best game shows of all time, and we're currently in the midst of its whopping 44th season on the air (and streaming with a Peacock subscription). This year I've been tuning in during dinner before watching shows like Dancing with the Stars and Survivor, and I was truly shocked when so many mistakes happened on the most recent episode.

Last night we got Season 44 Episode 32 titled "Happy Halloween 2." While some fans have complained that Wheel cuts away from the board too often, during last night's ep I wanted to scream when the three contestants made a number of blunders. Seriously, was there something in the water that day?

The first snafu happened just one minute into when Diana accidentally started saying the answer "Cherry Tomatoes" when it Ted was the one to buzz in correctly. Diana would end up having the most mistakes, taking home the least amount of money as a result. Ted guessed the first game's phrase incorrectly, which was "Check Into The Bates Motel." He made an understandable error by guessing it was "Hotel", opening the door for Diana to steal the solve. Instead she shocked me by asked for a G, of which there were none.

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(Image credit: ABC)

Nicole ended up solving in the end, although she made a mistake or two throughout the episode as well. Afterward the three contestants got their intro with host Ryan Seacrest, during which poor Diana tried and failed to tell a joke before Ryan cut to commercial. The cringe was so real, and things didn't improve from there.

The second category was themed "What a scream!", and went off without too much of hitch. Unfortunately, things went off the rails yet again during the quest for the third board. While spinning Diana asked to buy and vowel, and asked for the letter I before realizing that it had already been called. Just like that her turn was over. That's followed almost immediately by Nicole calling for T, which had also ready been played. Then came Ted, who tried to buy a vowel without having any money to spend.

At this point I was basically yelling at the TV, shocked by how sloppy the gameplay was. Obviously contestants get nervous on Wheel of Fortune, and mistakes happen fairly often. But so many happening in one episode, especially three in a row, made me feel like I was going crazy. And when both Diana and Nicole failed to solve "Splurging on myself" while missing just three letters it was a wrap for me.

Wheel of Fortune airs new episodes weekdays as part of the 2026 TV schedule. If you missed the most recent episode I recommend seeing the carnage for yourself.