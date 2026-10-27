How A CBS News Insider Responded After Dan Rather Criticized The Company
The newsman didn't mince words.
CBS News and its editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, have been on the receiving end of backlash from both viewers and media pundits for months now. Much of the controversy stems from what people perceive as a change in the way the media company covers news. With that, many have accused Weiss of co. of exhibiting bias in its coverage. One such person who’s upset is CBS alum Dan Rather, and he recently blasted Weiss and more while discussing the company. Now, an insider is responding to Rather’s critiques.
During a recent interview, Rather expressed disdain over the state of his former workplace and referred to it as “sad.” Rather chastised Weiss and execs for “destroying” the storied news organization and asserted that recent media consolidations have also added to the “wreckage” of the company. Additionally, the Emmy winner named-dropped U.S. President Donald Trump and argued that he “cleared the way for a consolidation of corporate power, which in turn cleared the way for doing what’s been done to 60 Minutes.”
Rather’s sentiments echo those of others, who’ve argued that under Bari Weiss and Skydance CEO David Ellison’s oversight, CBS’ news coverage has become beholden to President Trump. Former employees have also made allegations of “journalistic interference” against Weiss and more. A source for the brand, however, refuted Rather’s claims of the outlet having been editorially compromised. They told Fox News Digital:
Ellison hired Bari Weiss as E-I-C in October 2025 after (the now-defunct) Paramount Skydance acquired her online media company, The Free Press. A running piece of criticism against Weiss is her apparent lack of experience with broadcasting up to this point. Scott Pelley – who was fired by CBS after accusing Weiss of “murdering” 60 Minutes – has also been critical of the Eye Network’s news leadership, arguing that “adult supervision” is needed.
Meanwhile, Weiss and others have denied the notion of showing partiality when it comes to news coverage. Weiss’ editorial sensibilities became a topic of discussion in December 2025 when she decided at the last minute to pull a 60 Minutes story about El Salvador's Terrorism Confinement Center, a place reportedly utilized by the Trump Administration. In time, Weiss addressed her decision and argued that more work needed to be done on the story before going to air.
Despite the criticisms that have been aimed at Weiss, it’s been reported that a number of employees are in her corner and that she has Ellison’s confidence. She’s also received support from colleagues like Tony Dokoupil, Sir Trevor Phillips and Norah O’Donnell, who shot down backlash from fans upon her own return to CBS Mornings in September.
An official CBS News spokesperson hasn’t provided any comment on Dan Rather’s remarks or the sentiments shared by the network insider. It remains to be seen whether Rather will offer up further thoughts on the brand, 60 Minutes, Bari Weiss or anything else on that front.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.