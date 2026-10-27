Marina Sirtis' Tearful Tribute To Walter Koenig Reminds Us All That Star Trek Creates Strong Bonds
This is one of the reasons I love this franchise.
Tributes continue to pour in from Star Trek fans and actors following Walter Koenig's passing. I've read and watched a good many, but none have made me as emotional as the one from Marina Sirtis, who reminds us of the strong bonds actors from this franchise have.
Sirtis played Deanna Troi in The Next Generation, the companion movies, and Picard. She posted a tearful tribute to Koenig on Instagram and talked about how they were good friends, despite being on completely different shows:
We've heard many stories of Star Trek cast members showing up for each other over the years, and how many have bonded outside the show simply by traveling on the convention circuit together. Some of them have been doing that since the 1970s, so it's inevitable that they cross paths quite a bit.
Sirtis and Koenig had never been on Star Trek together, but she had a role in his independent movie, Inalienable. It sounds as though they bonded a bit on the set of the 2007 movie, and their friendship only grew from there. For readers looking to check out the movie, it's available to watch for free over on Tubi.
Marina Sirtis continued and expressed some consolation that Walter Koenig was at peace. She let fans in on some of the sadness he dealt with in later years following his wife's passing in 2022 and his son's in 2010:
Great words from Sirtis, who is never afraid to speak her mind and wear her heart on her sleeve. It's good to hear that many in the Star Trek cast are still close with each other, even if there is some division. I'm not sure George Takei and William Shatner will end their feud anytime soon, but who knows?
Walter Koenig was a beloved figure in the Star Trek fandom, as was his character, Pavel Chekov. He even played a role in ensuring Nichelle Nichols and other women co-stars received equitable pay. Koenig first noticed the pay disparity and took it to Leonard Nimoy, who also helped make it happen.
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Koenig's role as Chekov was novel for its time, as a Russian character seated alongside Americans at the height of the Cold War. While Star Trek took place in the distant future, there was a subtle message that these countries would set their issues aside. Additionally, the likability Koenig had as Chekov might've played a positive role in how Americans viewed Russians at a time when paranoia was at an all-time high.
CinemaBlend continues to offer condolences to the family and friends of Walter Koenig, as they lay their loved one to rest. Catch some of Chekov's best moments in Star Trek by streaming the series on Paramount+.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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