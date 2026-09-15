Fans Have One 'Gripe' About Wheel Of Fortune That's Basically Been Happening Forever

New episodes of Wheel of Fortune are upon us, with Ryan Seacrest leading the game show into its 44th season when it premieres Monday, September 14 on the 2026 TV schedule. Viewers can expect some changes, too, most notably the absence of announcer Jim Thornton and a new round to open each episode. There’s one big “gripe” from longtime viewers, though, that probably won’t be addressed, because it’s something Wheel of Fortune has done for years.

One fan took to Reddit to voice their “Gripe about WoF,” which included a complaint about the contestant interviews (and how they’ve gotten longer since Ryan Seacrest took the Wheel of Fortune reins from Pat Sajak). Their biggest point of contention, however, was this:

OK so I’m hoping to find some people who agree with me in my belief that Wheel of Fortune is almost unwatchable because of how often they cut away from the board. Like every five seconds they cut away from the board, while I’m reading and trying to solve the puzzle, to show the contestants, Ryan Seacrest, or whatever. I wish they’d just keep the puzzle on screen 95% of the time and put a mini screen in the corner for all the contestant interactions and whatnot.

I feel such a kinship with this fan, because this is absolutely my biggest complaint about Wheel of Fortune. I know there are plenty of people who watch the show to cheer on the contestants, but I’m here to armchair quarterback that puzzle. I definitely find myself grunting in frustration, “Well I would have gotten that first, IF THEY’D SHOWN THE PUZZLE!”

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

An overreaction on my part? Maybe, but it’s not an unpopular opinion, as plenty of people commented to agree with the OP’s gripe:

Lol. I say the same thing. Why not have an inset window in window when they cut away. – birdynumnum69

– birdynumnum69 Omg. I complain about it every episode. Why can't they put a little mini board in one of the screen corners? It's not fun some episodes. – louielou8484

– louielou8484 I’m yelling at the TV every evening. It reassures me tho that if I ever get on I’d do really well because I’ll get more time to look at the board – _OhayoSayonara_

– _OhayoSayonara_ I timed it once. Just an average puzzle. They showed it for 22 seconds before it was solved. Totally normal five or six word phrase. Normal bankrupts and missed letters. 22 seconds total. In a four minute segment. Less than 12%. – drummerandrew

God bless those Wheel of Fortune fans like the last commenter above, who are doing the math and bringing receipts! Some other Redditors said they simply pause the show with the puzzle on the screen to give themselves time, and yeah, that’s a good solution. I do that when I play along with Jeopardy!, but that’s to give myself more time to think, not because the show isn’t letting me see the clue.

Another good point was made that this is not a new Wheel of Fortune issue and that the show has been doing it for decades:

I’ve said the bit about not showing the puzzle since the 90s. latecraigy, Reddit

Some even said keeping the puzzle off of the screen is an intentional trick of the Wheel of Fortune producers to keep the home audience from guessing the puzzles too quickly, thereby keeping viewers locked in. I don’t know if that’s true, but it sounds risky to purposely frustrate your audience like that.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I’m looking forward to Wheel of Fortune Season 44 to see how the changes go over with Wheel Watchers, and who knows? Maybe this gripe will be addressed eventually, too. Check your local listings to see when the game show airs in your area, or stream episodes the next day with either a Hulu subscription or Peacock subscription.