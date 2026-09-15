Fans Have One 'Gripe' About Wheel Of Fortune That's Basically Been Happening Forever
This is SO frustrating!
New episodes of Wheel of Fortune are upon us, with Ryan Seacrest leading the game show into its 44th season when it premieres Monday, September 14 on the 2026 TV schedule. Viewers can expect some changes, too, most notably the absence of announcer Jim Thornton and a new round to open each episode. There’s one big “gripe” from longtime viewers, though, that probably won’t be addressed, because it’s something Wheel of Fortune has done for years.
One fan took to Reddit to voice their “Gripe about WoF,” which included a complaint about the contestant interviews (and how they’ve gotten longer since Ryan Seacrest took the Wheel of Fortune reins from Pat Sajak). Their biggest point of contention, however, was this:
I feel such a kinship with this fan, because this is absolutely my biggest complaint about Wheel of Fortune. I know there are plenty of people who watch the show to cheer on the contestants, but I’m here to armchair quarterback that puzzle. I definitely find myself grunting in frustration, “Well I would have gotten that first, IF THEY’D SHOWN THE PUZZLE!”
An overreaction on my part? Maybe, but it’s not an unpopular opinion, as plenty of people commented to agree with the OP’s gripe:
- Lol. I say the same thing. Why not have an inset window in window when they cut away. – birdynumnum69
- Omg. I complain about it every episode. Why can't they put a little mini board in one of the screen corners? It's not fun some episodes. – louielou8484
- I’m yelling at the TV every evening. It reassures me tho that if I ever get on I’d do really well because I’ll get more time to look at the board – _OhayoSayonara_
- I timed it once. Just an average puzzle. They showed it for 22 seconds before it was solved. Totally normal five or six word phrase. Normal bankrupts and missed letters. 22 seconds total. In a four minute segment. Less than 12%. – drummerandrew
God bless those Wheel of Fortune fans like the last commenter above, who are doing the math and bringing receipts! Some other Redditors said they simply pause the show with the puzzle on the screen to give themselves time, and yeah, that’s a good solution. I do that when I play along with Jeopardy!, but that’s to give myself more time to think, not because the show isn’t letting me see the clue.
Another good point was made that this is not a new Wheel of Fortune issue and that the show has been doing it for decades:
Some even said keeping the puzzle off of the screen is an intentional trick of the Wheel of Fortune producers to keep the home audience from guessing the puzzles too quickly, thereby keeping viewers locked in. I don’t know if that’s true, but it sounds risky to purposely frustrate your audience like that.
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I’m looking forward to Wheel of Fortune Season 44 to see how the changes go over with Wheel Watchers, and who knows? Maybe this gripe will be addressed eventually, too. Check your local listings to see when the game show airs in your area, or stream episodes the next day with either a Hulu subscription or Peacock subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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