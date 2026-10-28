Donald Trump Wrote His Longest Social Rant Ever. It Was About A Talk Show Host

Donald Trump is President of the United States, but aside from his politics, he's known for using social media to write scathing posts about his enemies. Frequently, this includes comments about talk show hosts, such as mean-spirited jabs about Stephen Colbert. He once again took to the keys recently, sharing his longest post ever on Truth Social. Unsurprisingly, the subject of it was another talk show host.

It's no surprise that Trump isn't a fan of Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, or many of the other late-night hosts. One might have assumed he would keep posting about the usual suspects, but the latest was aimed at the host of Real Time with Bill Maher (which is streaming with an HBO Max subscription). In a Truth Social post that spanned a whopping 1,322 words, he took aim at Maher after being unhappy with how he was represented on the show. The post started with:

Let’s talk about this COMPLETE AND TOTAL LOSER, Bill Maher. He’s got a Low Rated Show on equally Low Rated HBO, which was once, long ago, a Network of Quality and Excitement — But that’s all gone. It’s not 'HOT' anymore! Maher’s friend and business associate, Chuck LaBella, was also a friend of mine, worked on The Top Hit Show, The Apprentice, as a 'gofer' and, because of the success of that show, Number One and Top Rated on many weeks, with the Finale’ being among the Top Shows of the Year, he was automatically and quickly brought up through the Ranks of NBC, along with everyone else associated with that Historic 'Happening.'

The late night hosts have competed over who Trump hates the most, but if word count is any indication, then Bill Maher might be the surprise victor. While criticizing the TV host and comedian, the President claimed that he was actually a fan of Trump's. We'll just have to wait and see if this is addressed during a new episode of Real Time.

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Trump also spoke about the success of The Apprentice (which is streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription), while criticizing Chuck LaBella, who is an associate of the comedian who was a producer on both The Apprentice and Maher's previous show Politically Incorrect. As the post continues:

The Success of the Apprentice was so great that everyone partook — It built many careers, and that is a wonderful thing. Some people say it even built my career, because I became President (I would have won without it!). In any event, over the last few years, LaBella would call me nonstop to say, 'Hello,' be very nice, and tell me how much Bill Maher 'loves' and respects me, and would constantly ask of me, even before I was President, for any form of meeting with Maher and, would I do his show? When I became President, I agreed to meet, after the first one, and the last one, but never agreed to do his show, which he wants me to do, DESPARATELY — It won’t happen! When I have watched the show, which isn’t often, it always ends with dishonesty, about me at least, but, who cares?

Donald Trump has been feuding with Jimmy Kimmel for a while now, thanks to the host's penchant for poking fun at him on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. So it might be surprising to see the President's ire turned toward Bill Maher and the folks at Real Time. In that same Truth post, the former Apprentice host listed a number of grievances with his coverage on the HBO series, posting:

He doesn’t think it was a good thing to take the Nuclear Weapon away from Iran, which shows you that he is not very smart. If I allowed them to obtain a Nuclear Weapon, the World would be a different place right now! Using Fake Polls, he also said I had my Lowest Ratings so far, 'and even the Republican Party doesn’t like him,' but that’s not true. I have High Ratings and, more importantly, he said that I’m losing the support and approval of the Republican Party when, in fact, CNN just came out with a Poll showing that I’m at 98 and 99% support within the Republican Party, an All Time Record High. Ronald Reagan was at 86%.

There's a lot to unpack here. On top of addressing criticism that Bill Maher had for the administration on his HBO series, Trump went on to address his approval ratings from various polls. President Ronald Reagan also caught some strays in the process, with the current President comparing their ratings.

Given the sheer length of Trump's Truth post, it's not possible to include every single quote and comment he made about Bill Maher. But another memorable excerpt includes the following:

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Importantly, Bill lied about all of the Illegal Voters in the Radical controlled, decrepit, and devastated State of California. Just in the last few days alone, they found 20,000, and the number could easily go to over 1,000,000. There were so many other falsehoods Bill spewed, but I won’t waste time in FACT CHECKING him. He isn’t worth it. Bill: Don’t call anymore. It’s useless, and tell Chuck LaBella not to call so much, and say how much you love 'TRUMP,' and want to get together, because you’re a hopeless guy, who is just trying to cater to your small group of 'fans.' You’re also a coward who is afraid to tell the truth about how well our Country is running because of your few 'fans,' and how badly the Dumocrats have done, almost destroying the U.S.A.

One might assume that President Trump might never end up watching Real Time with Bill Maher again, but we'll have to see if he ends up tuning in in order to lambast the host on social media. On the other hand, he might end up watching another late night talk show instead, taking aim at yet another one of the famous hosts. We'll have to see, but the sheer length of this post about Maher is sure to turn heads.

Real Time with Bill Maher airs new episodes Fridays on HBO as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll just have to see if the host responds to Trump's long post about him and the show.