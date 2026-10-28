Donald Trump Wrote His Longest Social Rant Ever. It Was About A Talk Show Host
Truth Social definitely doesn't have a word limit.
Donald Trump is President of the United States, but aside from his politics, he's known for using social media to write scathing posts about his enemies. Frequently, this includes comments about talk show hosts, such as mean-spirited jabs about Stephen Colbert. He once again took to the keys recently, sharing his longest post ever on Truth Social. Unsurprisingly, the subject of it was another talk show host.
It's no surprise that Trump isn't a fan of Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, or many of the other late-night hosts. One might have assumed he would keep posting about the usual suspects, but the latest was aimed at the host of Real Time with Bill Maher (which is streaming with an HBO Max subscription). In a Truth Social post that spanned a whopping 1,322 words, he took aim at Maher after being unhappy with how he was represented on the show. The post started with:
The late night hosts have competed over who Trump hates the most, but if word count is any indication, then Bill Maher might be the surprise victor. While criticizing the TV host and comedian, the President claimed that he was actually a fan of Trump's. We'll just have to wait and see if this is addressed during a new episode of Real Time.
Trump also spoke about the success of The Apprentice (which is streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription), while criticizing Chuck LaBella, who is an associate of the comedian who was a producer on both The Apprentice and Maher's previous show Politically Incorrect. As the post continues:
Donald Trump has been feuding with Jimmy Kimmel for a while now, thanks to the host's penchant for poking fun at him on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. So it might be surprising to see the President's ire turned toward Bill Maher and the folks at Real Time. In that same Truth post, the former Apprentice host listed a number of grievances with his coverage on the HBO series, posting:
There's a lot to unpack here. On top of addressing criticism that Bill Maher had for the administration on his HBO series, Trump went on to address his approval ratings from various polls. President Ronald Reagan also caught some strays in the process, with the current President comparing their ratings.
Given the sheer length of Trump's Truth post, it's not possible to include every single quote and comment he made about Bill Maher. But another memorable excerpt includes the following:
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One might assume that President Trump might never end up watching Real Time with Bill Maher again, but we'll have to see if he ends up tuning in in order to lambast the host on social media. On the other hand, he might end up watching another late night talk show instead, taking aim at yet another one of the famous hosts. We'll have to see, but the sheer length of this post about Maher is sure to turn heads.
Real Time with Bill Maher airs new episodes Fridays on HBO as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll just have to see if the host responds to Trump's long post about him and the show.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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