Travis Kelce Had An A+ Reaction To Prince William Trolling Him Over That Photo With Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has a great sense of humor, even when it’s about him being less famous than Taylor Swift . He proved that once again after Prince William trolled him, too. That’s right, after the royal joked that he tried to move the football player out of an image he was taking with his kids and Swift, Travis Kelce shared an A+ reaction.

After Prince William explained that he “couldn’t work out why [Travis] kept coming back in” to his photo with Taylor Swift a few years ago, both Travis and Jason Kelce said, “I get it.” While this image is what made the football player and pop star Instagram official, it was also taken at the Eras Tour with the prince and his two kids. Speaking to all that, Travis elaborated on why the prince may have wanted to scoot him out of the frame, explaining on New Heights :

I was just a boyfriend at that point. You know? I wasn’t her husband yet. You know? We don’t really know if this is gonna last, so it’s kinda just move out of the way real quick so we can keep this photo forever.

Listen, that’s a valid point. At the time, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship was still in its early days, so to speak. Swift publicly attended her first football game to support the Super Bowl champ in September of 2023, and the tight end got on stage at the Eras Tour in June of 2024. That’s when Prince William met them and took this photo.

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The couple didn’t get engaged until over a year later, as Swift posted about how Travis popped the question in August of 2025. Then they got married at Madison Square Garden in July of 2026.

To put that into perspective, they got married two years after they took that photo with Prince William. So, in Travis’ words, he “was just a boyfriend at that point.” They could have broken up, and then the image would have been a bit odd, as Jason Kelce pointed out:

Hopefully, this doesn’t go south. Otherwise, this photo is not gonna be as good.

Clearly the guys got a real kick out of this, and honestly gave some logical and level reasons for why Prince William could have not wanted Travis in his photo with Taylor Swift. However, it seems like they’re all happy that everyone ended up in it. The tight end even closed out his thoughts on the matter by saying:

Shout out to Prince William, man.

Then, to put the cherry on top of it all, the “New Heights graphic team” Photoshopped Travis out of the selfie. Travis even said he’d personally mail the photo to Prince William. Truly, talk about an A+ reaction to all this trolling.

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Overall, this whole situation has been very funny, and I love that Prince William has jokes about being in the photo that made essentially America’s royal couple Instagram official. What makes it even better is that Travis Kelce gets the joke, and he’s totally down to play along with it.