Chat Room For 'People Attracted To Children' Responds After Incident With Wheel Of Fortune's Jim Thornton

Wheel of Fortune is set to premiere its 44th season on the 2026 TV schedule, and while there are some big changes being made to the game’s format, that hasn’t been the reason the game show has been making headlines recently. Longtime announcer Jim Thornton was fired on September 4 after an investigation into allegations that he had been browsing a “chat room for pedophiles” on a flight in May, and now that chat room has responded to clarify its intended purpose.

Jim Thornton was suspended immediately and subsequently fired after Sony Pictures became aware of the situation. TMZ released photos of Thornton that were taken by a fellow passenger on his flight that showed him in a chat room called LifeLine, which released a statement on its website (via US Weekly) to say:

LifeLine operates a support chat room for people attracted to children and adolescents. We have strict rules against any kind of illicit behavior, including the sharing of criminalized images. Those who violate the rules are swiftly banned and their messages removed as soon as possible.

LifeLine’s statement acknowledged that users are allowed to send and receive messages that may be considered “offensive” to the public, as long as they “do not cross legal boundaries or put anyone at risk of harm.” The existence of such a chat room has brought about questions, LifeLine said, as its statement continued:

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Many commentators ask why a place like LifeLine even exists. It exists because most people attracted to minors are fully capable of behaving responsibly, yet extremely distressed by the stigmatization of their feelings. They need a place to talk, ensuring better mental health, leading to more positive outcomes for themselves and their local communities.

LifeLine claims to have “successfully diverted users from making bad decisions.” The chat room also pointed out that there is no safe way for people attracted to minors to access professional help, because they are at risk of being reported to authorities. LifeLine points to the accusations against Jim Thornton and his firing from Wheel of Fortune as an illustration of this.

A passenger sitting next to Jim Thornton on an American Airlines flight from Charlotte to Los Angeles in May reported seeing the contents of the announcer’s screen to a flight attendant. Thornton was questioned by authorities upon landing. He was allowed to leave and has not been arrested or charged with a crime.

Jim Thornton’s attorney, Allison Hart, released a statement to Page Six on September 3, saying that her client accessed the chat room accidentally, confusing it with the suicide prevention site 988lifeline.org. Hart also pointed out that the LifeLine chat room contains no pornography or illegal content, saying:

The website lifeline.chat itself is not unlawful, there is no unlawful child pornography or other pedophilic content, and my client has never viewed, downloaded or consumed any child pornography, whether on that commercial flight in May or at any other time.

While Allison Hart says Jim Thornton left the chat room immediately after realizing what the site was about, TMZ pointed out that a timestamp indicated he was on the site for at least 57 minutes.

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We’ll have to see if anything further comes from this. One thing we do know is that when Wheel of Fortune returns for new episodes on Monday, September 14, it won’t be Jim Thornton’s voice introducing Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White.