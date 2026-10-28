Jennifer Lawrence Confirmed She's In Sunrise On The Reaping In A Way That Hit Me Right In The Nostalgic Feels

Minor book spoilers ahead for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

It's an exciting time to be a fan of the Hunger Games franchise. While the original movies are streaming with a Hulu subscription, we've returned to Panem with two new book to screen adaptations of Suzanne Collins' recent prequels. Sunrise on the Reaping is almost here, and will feature the return of Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen. The Oscar-winning actress recently confirmed her forthcoming appearance, and it's triggering all the nostalgic feels.

Fans who read Sunrise on the Reaping were expecting this cameo, as Katniss and Peeta appear briefly at the end of the novel. Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson were confirmed back in December of 2025, and in a recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she described the experience. The Girl on Fire said the following:

Oh my, unbelievable. It was so crazy because it was the same crew. It was the same camera guys, the same AD who I've worked with a million times too, because I love him, and Josh and Woody. It was so emotional. It was like, Josh and I didn't walk to the bathroom without our arms around each other. It was so beautiful.

How heartwarming is that? While years have passed since Jennifer Lawrence ended her tenure at Katniss back in 2015, the same crew, director Francis Lawrence, and producer Nina Jacobson have continued working on the prequel movies. So on top of slipping back into character alongside co-stars Woody Harrelson and Josh Hutcherson, she also got a full family reunion with various other collaborators offscreen.

If the movie follows Sunrise on the Reaping's book, Katniss and Peeta will appear at the end of the story, revealing that Haymitch finally shared the full story of his Hunger Games to his fellow District 12 victors. In the same interview, Jennifer Lawrence spoke more about her relationship with Woody Harrelson, revealing:

And Woody obviously came through the window of my hotel room uninvited because it would not be the same. It wouldn't be the same if he listened to boundaries and used a door.

Clearly there's a bunch of love between these two actors, and Hunger Games fans will no doubt be tickled by the way their characters' dynamic seems to extend into the real world. I'm also dying to see any footage of this trio messing around on the set of Sunrise on the Reaping, so hopefully the studio will give us a look behind the curtain sometime in the future.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Lawrence talking about being back as Katniss makes her role in Sunrise on the Reaping feel all the more real, and luckily we're less than a month away from its wide theatrical release. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes did well at the box office, so hopefully if this new movie follows suit we'll keep getting prequels from Suzanne Collins and company.

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The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will arrive in theaters on November 20th as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to wait and see how much screen time Jennifer Lawrence snags as the beloved hero of the franchise.