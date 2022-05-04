Why Drew Barrymore Thinks She'd Be A Good Fit To Interview Britney Spears, And What She's Learned From Her Talk Show

Drew Barrymore and Britney Spears have a lot in common. They're both former child stars, who were able to maintain their fame and success into adulthood. They’ve also faced tremendous adversity throughout their lives in the public eye. Viewers already know the two women share a mutual love for one another, could they come together for a televised talk? Well, Barrymore has explained why she feels that she’d be a good fit to interview the “Hold It Against Me” singer, while also explaining what she's learned from her talk show.

The Scream actress has a sensitive heart, especially for those who have experienced traumatic moments. She explained how her and Britney Spears' relatable entertainment experiences could inform a potential conversation between the two of them on The Drew Barrymore Show:

We can have a unique conversation. There’s not a ton of us out there who have publicly lost our freedom, had breakdowns in front of everyone, become punchlines and fought our way back.

It's hard to disagree with the star on this one. This could be an excellent conversation between two very recognizable stars. Plus, having hosted her daytime chatfest for two seasons now, the Charlie's Angels alum would know how to delicately tackle certain topics while speaking with the pop star. The TV personality further explained to Variety how hosting the show has helped improve her listening skills:

I learned to become a better listener. In the beginning, I over-talked to people, which I felt embarrassed about. There’s an art to figuring out how to navigate a conversation — and when to stop talking.

If the talk show host were to interview the pop singer, it might turn into a lovefest, as Britney Spears named the Fever Pitch actress one of the most beautiful celebs she ever met alongside actress and friend Kate Hudson. Of course, Drew Barrymore responded to the “Lucky” singer’s kind words with some of her own, stating that she was excited to read the pop superstar’s memoir, which is still in the works. The Firestarter alum admitted to having a “tremendous amount of understanding and empathy” over the pop icon’s public and private struggles. And one would think those would be major topics of discussion if they ever do talk.

The E.T. icon has proven she can manage any style of interview. She can be fun and adorable like in her viral interview with Keanu Reeves and can be hilariously blunt, such as when she called out Dakota Johnson’s infamous Ellen interview . She doesn't mince words, either, which was the case when she weighed in on Lucy Liu and Bill Murray's feud. With all of that in mind, she could easily navigate topics like Britney Spears' conservatorship struggles and her social media battles with family members. Hopefully, once the pop superstar’s memoir finally drops, she’ll pop up on The Drew Barrymore Show, which is making a big change for its third season.

At present, there are more daytime talk shows gearing up for their finales this Spring, including The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s final episode. You can learn more info about new and returning shows by checking out CinemaBlend's 2022 TV schedule.