I Love That Britney Spears Has Been Reuniting With Son Jayden, But Her Pic Of A Bunch Of Toblerone Bars Threw Me For A Loop

Britney Spears has had a complicated relationship with her family, to say the least, as she’s made wild accusations against her parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, ex-husband Kevin Federline and others. In the years since her conservatorship ended, however, there seems to have been an effort to reconnect. Lately, she’s been spending more time with her 18-year-old son Jayden, but one social media post over the weekend threw me.

There’s definitely been some tension between Britney Spears and her sons over the years, as we’ve seen in some very critical social media posts between Kevin Federline and the “Toxic” singer. It makes me so happy that she’s apparently reconnected with her younger child, Jayden James. She posted several photos to Instagram over Father’s Day weekend, including this one of the teenager towering over his mom:

Does anything say “proud mom” more than that hair flip? Even in 2022, after Jayden explained why he didn’t attend Britney Spears’ wedding with Sam Asghari, he expressed hope that their relationship could be fixed. They reconnected over the phone last year, with the pop star’s sweet birthday message to her sons a sign that the ice was continuing to thaw.

In December 2024, Jayden and his mom reunited for the first time in two years, and now, six months later, they’re … eating a bunch of Toblerone bars together?

Maybe Jayden Federline just really likes triangular Swiss chocolate. Something else the 18-year-old is fond of? Fast cars. The “Lucky” singer was feeling “blessed” when she posted a video of her 6-foot-3 son with the big hands driving a convertible as she rode shotgun:

The reunion between Britney Spears and Jayden James comes after the artist has seemed to make several moves toward reconciliation with her family. She’s reconnected with both her mother and sister over the past couple of years and was even reportedly living with her older brother, Bryan, after one of her breakups with on-off boyfriend Paul Soliz.

The relationship between her and her father, Jamie Spears, however, has remained complicated. Despite the patriarch going through medical issues that required his leg to be amputated, Britney Spears has struggled to forgive and forget what he did to her through the conservatorship.

She’s written about it numerous times on social media, recalling the day he took over her life, and after settling the two-year lawsuit with her parents over legal fees tied to her conservatorship case, Britney Spears maintained that, “There has been no justice.”

It’s hard to imagine the relationship between the singer and her parents ever fully healing, but I love that she’s getting to spend time with at least one of her sons again. As we continue to watch for more random chocolates on her social media, the bets are rolling in on who will play Britney Spears in the upcoming biopic based on her memoir, The Woman in Me. Stay tuned for updates!