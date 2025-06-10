'I Can't Sit Here And Lie': Sam Asghari Admits Britney Spears Relationship Helped His Career Overall, But Also Points Out The Obstacles He Faced

We all know that it can be incredibly difficult to break into the acting industry, even with several people now able to turn things like YouTube, TikTok or reality show success into roles on TV and in movies. The 2025 TV schedule , in fact, recently saw Sam Asghari gain new fans after his split from Britney Spears by being lowkey amazing on The Traitors . So, people will naturally think that his relationship with the popstar has helped his career. Well, Asghari admits to the benefits, but has also noted the professional downsides to being involved with the singer.

What Did Sam Asghari Say About How His Relationship With Britney Spears Helped His Career But Also Made It Harder?

While Sam Asghari was plugging away as a model/upcoming actor when he met Britney Spears in 2016 to appear in her “Slumber Party” music video, he, obviously, gained his own amount of fame simply for dating her. The couple was together for about six years (throughout all of the “Free Britney” movement and her conservatorship battle ) before their fairytale wedding in 2022 , but the actor then filed for divorce a little over a year later.

While speaking on the Page Six podcast , one of the hosts asked about how the Hacks guest star’s career aspirations have been impacted by the fact that most people got to know him because of his romance with Spears. Asghari answered:

I can’t sit here and lie and say, ‘It wasn’t good for me.’ When you’re in such a public relationship, that gives you that platform — it sort of gave me that platform for who I am.

The star (who has now moved on romantically with Los Angeles real estate agent Brooke Irvine) was very open about how his involvement with the Crossroads lead gave him a “platform” and upped his visibility. However, he also noted that they met on set, which meant that he was already working toward his goal of becoming an acting talent, whether he was in a relationship with someone famous or not. The slim star (who dropped 40 pounds post-Spears split ) also said that there are some downsides, and added:

Did it make me, you know, have to work harder to prove myself? Absolutely. [Producers would say] ‘Do we really want to hire someone that’s a cheesy trainer? Oh, and he’s associated with a pop star, which is also cheesy as well. Or can we see him as a character?’ There was that line as well.

When the Great Nepo Baby debate of a few years ago was going on, we also heard a lot of this same story from actors like Lily-Rose Depp, who dislikes the title but also admitted to feeling that “ people have been ready to see me fail , in a way, since I was a kid,” and talked about having to work a lot harder to get rid of misconceptions about why she gets high profile jobs.

All in all, Asghari has continued to do pretty well for himself by plugging away and auditioning and landing gigs whenever he can, just like any actor. It’s good to hear that he can acknowledge both the upsides and downsides of his famous former romance, and is committed to making sure he works hard for every opportunity he gets.