Why Seth Meyers Thinks ‘The Deck Was Stacked Against’ Jo Koy When He Took On His Golden Globes Hosting Gig

Jo Koy made headlines over a week ago as a result of his gig as host of the 2024 Golden Globes. After opening the show with a monologue that was widely viewed as being lackluster, Koy was quickly roasted by commentators across social media. The comedian continues to take some flak from some over the jokes he told amid the telecast. Despite that, there are some who’ve come to his defense in the aftermath. The latest to do so is fellow comedian and awards show host Seth Meyers. The veteran comic specifically weighed in on why he thinks “the deck was stacked against” Koy when he took on the job.

Seth Meyers is more than familiar with the ins and outs of hosting a high-profile awards show. He’s hosted multiple Golden Globes ceremonies over the years and also took on those same duties at the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2014. The Late Night host was present for the 75th edition of that latter production just last night, where he was asked about Jo Koy and the backlash he’s faced. Meyers opined that his comedic peer had a tough task to perform and that it was particularly challenging because of a key element Koy lacks:

I think he was in a tough situation. You know, when you find out you’re doing so late … when you’re not someone who has a staff of writers like I do. You know, Jo, who’s had this incredible career, he’s done it all on his own. That’s a real credit to Jo. When you do a show like these, it helps to have a staff of people you know and you trust well. So, all things considered, I thought he did a great job considering how the deck was stacked against him.

More on Jo Koy (Image credit: CBS) ‘Give Me Whatever Rating You Want’: Jo Koy Opens Up About Golden Globes Monologue And Why He Still Thinks What He Did Was Important After Getting Roasted

Only when comedians have reached a certain professional level do they usually have the privilege of having writers of their own. However, it is worth noting that the Easter Sunday star suggested he did have some help from additional writers. He said during his monologue that he “wrote some of these, and they're the ones you're laughing at.” That pun rubbed some the wrong way, with even his ex-girlfriend, Chelsea Handler, taking at him with a joke of her own while hosting the 2024 Critics’ Choice Awards.

Seth Meyers seems to understand the value of having a writing team and believes Jo Koy deserves credit for pushing forward without a regular staff of his own. While speaking with Variety on the Emmys red carpet, Meyers was asked whether an awards show hosting gig is a “thankless” job. He responded to that query with some positive – yet honest – sentiments:

I’ve had some [award show gigs] that have gone better than others, and when you can get through the eye of that needle, it’s a great feeling. [Comedians] are kinda thrill junkies, the very fact that we want to get on stage. So I would still recommend that if anyone wants to host an awards show, it’s worth taking a swing at it. .. Oh, I don’t want to host anymore. I did ‘em, right?

Among the other stand-up comedians, who’ve headlined such shows, to speak out in support of Joy Koy is Steve Martin. When reacting, Martin provided a great perspective , as he noted just how “difficult” the job can be, and he’d know. He has, after all, hosted three Academy Awards ceremonies. Another person who seemed to be in Koy’s corner was SNL’s Michael Che, who dropped a since-deleted post that suggested comics “boycott” awards programs.