Why Seth Meyers Thinks ‘The Deck Was Stacked Against’ Jo Koy When He Took On His Golden Globes Hosting Gig
The talk show host is the latest comic to weigh in.
Jo Koy made headlines over a week ago as a result of his gig as host of the 2024 Golden Globes. After opening the show with a monologue that was widely viewed as being lackluster, Koy was quickly roasted by commentators across social media. The comedian continues to take some flak from some over the jokes he told amid the telecast. Despite that, there are some who’ve come to his defense in the aftermath. The latest to do so is fellow comedian and awards show host Seth Meyers. The veteran comic specifically weighed in on why he thinks “the deck was stacked against” Koy when he took on the job.
Seth Meyers is more than familiar with the ins and outs of hosting a high-profile awards show. He’s hosted multiple Golden Globes ceremonies over the years and also took on those same duties at the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2014. The Late Night host was present for the 75th edition of that latter production just last night, where he was asked about Jo Koy and the backlash he’s faced. Meyers opined that his comedic peer had a tough task to perform and that it was particularly challenging because of a key element Koy lacks:
Only when comedians have reached a certain professional level do they usually have the privilege of having writers of their own. However, it is worth noting that the Easter Sunday star suggested he did have some help from additional writers. He said during his monologue that he “wrote some of these, and they're the ones you're laughing at.” That pun rubbed some the wrong way, with even his ex-girlfriend, Chelsea Handler, taking at him with a joke of her own while hosting the 2024 Critics’ Choice Awards.
Seth Meyers seems to understand the value of having a writing team and believes Jo Koy deserves credit for pushing forward without a regular staff of his own. While speaking with Variety on the Emmys red carpet, Meyers was asked whether an awards show hosting gig is a “thankless” job. He responded to that query with some positive – yet honest – sentiments:
Among the other stand-up comedians, who’ve headlined such shows, to speak out in support of Joy Koy is Steve Martin. When reacting, Martin provided a great perspective, as he noted just how “difficult” the job can be, and he’d know. He has, after all, hosted three Academy Awards ceremonies. Another person who seemed to be in Koy’s corner was SNL’s Michael Che, who dropped a since-deleted post that suggested comics “boycott” awards programs.
For his part, Jo Koy responded to the backlash, saying that he meant no offense when it came to quips aimed at Greta Gerwig’s Barbie or Taylor Swift. He also talked about the situation during his first stand-up gig after the Globes, during which he called out the “marshmallows” who didn’t care for his jokes. One gets the feeling that after his experience, Koy may opt to take a page out of Seth Meyers’ book and avoid the job altogether moving forward. Or at least, until he gets some writers and more prep time so that the deck isn’t stacked against him.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
