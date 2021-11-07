Will Doctor Who’s Mandip Gill Leave The Show Once Jodie Whittaker’s Tenure Is Done? Here’s What The Yaz Actress Says

Doctor Who: Flux is underway, and its premiere marked the beginning of the final episodes for Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor. Whittaker and current showrunner Chris Chibnall will exit the series following the conclusion of this season and a few specials in 2022. This will then make way for Russell T. Davies to return as showrunner . But since there will be a new Doctor, what does this mean for someone like Mandip Gill’s Yaz?

As of this writing, it’s unclear whether or not Doctor Who will retain Yaz or even John's Bishop Dan for future adventures . EW recently caught up with Mandip Gill and asked if she could confirm her return following her co-star's departure. Unfortunately, the actress couldn't say for sure one way or the other:

Well, one, I can't confirm it but, two, there's just no rules to this. Companions do stay on thereafter. We still haven't finished filming these episodes, it could go any which way. The audience are really good at going, oh, it's a whole new cast and new companions and they're onboard with that. And they're also amazing at going, oh yeah, that's a companion from the last Doctor, that also makes sense. So who knows? But just know that I've had the most amazing time.

There’s no deciphering what will happen with Yaz based on that response. However, she is is correct that companions have stayed on the show beyond the exit of actors who've played the Doctor. Billie Piper remained on as Rose following Christopher Eccleston’s exit, as did Jenna Coleman’s Clara Oswald after Matt Smith's incarnation moved on. Yaz is the last remaining companion on the show that’s been with The Doctor since Jodie Whittaker’s introduction , so could that be a point in her favor?

If the BBC were to reveal the actress' status it would, of course, be a potential spoiler for Doctor Who: Flux. After all, the companions can and have died before the end of a difficult journey. Others have gone through life-changing events that greatly alter their trajectory. In either case, any confirmation from the star would almost certainly reveal something like that is on the way .

One thing the series has established about Mandip Gill’s Yaz is that she’s very loyal. She remained on board with The Doctor with no questions asked, even when Ryan and Graham decided to move on . Speaking as a fan, I have to assume she’ll be by her cohort's side until it’s no longer feasible, which could open the door to a tragic end for her. Hopefully, though, Yaz gets a happy ending or at least a couple more seasons as a faithful companion.

Doctor Who: Flux airs on BBC America on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. We can only hope that as the season heats up and we learn more about the rapidly evolving adventure of Season 13, the details on Yaz’s fate and future in the franchise will become clearer.