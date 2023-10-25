Will NCIS: Sydney Nod At CBS’ Other Popular Shows In The Franchise? The EP Explains
How closely will this new spinoff be tied to the other shows?
Although NCIS: Sydney is the fourth spinoff to spawn from the flagship show that launched in 2003 (and itself spun out of JAG), naturally there’s one big thing that separates it from the rest: it’s the first of these shows to take place outside of the United States. As such, one could argue that the Australia-based show will feel more standalone compared to the others. However, don’t go thinking that Sydney won’t nod at other corners of the NCIS universe.
With just a few weeks left to go until NCIS: Sydney’s premiere on CBS stateside, showrunner Morgan O’Neill chatted with TV Line about this entry on the 2023 TV schedule, including how it will connect with the other NCIS shows. When the outlet asked if there would be any “nods,” O’Neill answered:
There’s a fine line to be walked when it comes to building shared universes, especially on television. For a procedural continuity like NCIS, while it is important that each show feel unique in various ways, they still need to feel like they’re all taking place within the same world rather than feeling drastically different from one another. Additionally, although O’Neil said that these don’t feel like “individual shows,” it’s nonetheless important that each NCIS series can stand out on its own, i.e. a viewer can easily follow along with one show without any issues, as opposed to feeling like it’s also required that they watch all the other shows.
So as far as NCIS: Sydney is concerned, while no major characters from any of the other shows will be visiting the Land Down Under anytime soon, there will be those handful of Easter eggs in these first few episodes to remind viewers that this is just one corner of a larger fictional world. Morgan O’Neill also talked about how important it was that Sydney feel authentic to its title location, as opposed to the resemblance being in name only:
The NCIS: Sydney cast includes Olivia Swann, Todd Lasance, Sean Sagar, Tuuli Narkle, Mavournee Hazel and William McInnes, with the premise revolving around a team of NCIS agents and Australian Federal Police officers working together as a multi-national task force. Although the fifth NCIS show in total, it will be one of only three on the air, the others being the main NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i. NCIS: Los Angeles concluded earlier this year after 14 seasons, and NCIS: New Orleans’ seven-season run ended in 2021.
NCIS: Sydney premieres Tuesday, November 14 on CBS, and episodes will be available to stream afterwards with a Paramount+ subscription. Keep visiting CinemaBlend for more news concerning this latest spinoff, including if any especially interesting NCIS Easter eggs are thrown in.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
