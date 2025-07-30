Tony And Ziva’s Showrunner Revealed The Touching Statement Michael Weatherly Made When Filming Finished (And I’m Cackling At His Response)

Not only is NCIS: Tony & Ziva finally reuniting its two title characters in just a few weeks time on the 2025 TV schedule, this spinoff was also a globetrotting adventure for the cast and crew. While series leads Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo primarily spent their time on the original NCIS shooting in Santa Clarita, California, Tony & Ziva saw them shooting in Budapest and other European locations. So it was an especially big deal when filming wrapped, although I’m cackling at how showrunner John McNamara responded when Weatherly made a touching statement at the end of production.

Weatherly, McNamara and de Pablo were all present for the NCIS: Tony & Ziva panel at San Diego Comic-Con last week, which was moderated by their former NCIS costar Brian Dietzen. In addition to sharing how the upcoming show will hook in newcomers alongside established Tiva fans, McNamara also recalled the following story about when Dietzen asked what it was like for them to shoot in Europe compared to the United States:

There was a lot more jet lag... Michael said when we were we were wrapping, we’d been shooting in Europe I think from July to February. And on the last night of filming, I mean, like, 4 in the morning in Budapest in February. Michael came over to me to say goodbye, but we get on the plane and he said, ‘This is the greatest adventure of my life.’ And I said, ‘I’m going home.’

The audience laughed at that, and I'm still cackling thinking about it.

Michael Weatherly then quipped at the panel that he’d been ready to start shooting Season 2 at that time, though it should be noted that NCIS: Tony & Ziva is only slated as a miniseries for right now. Regardless, it’s hilarious that after Weatherly made this heartfelt proclamation about his work on Tony & Ziva, John McNamara countered with that blunt statement about wanting to get back home.

I can’t blame McNamara considering how long the shoot was and the time of night and the temperature when the cameras finally stopped rolling. I probably would have said something similar.

If NCIS: Tony & Ziva Season 2 does happen, I’ll be curious to see if it will continue to be shot in international locations or if the show will take place stateside. For now, viewers can look forward to Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David going on the run across Europe after Tony’s security company is attacked. Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo are joined in the cast by Isla Gie, Amita Suman, Lara Rossi, Maximillian Osinski, Julian Ovenden and James D’Arcy, among others.

The first three episodes of NCIS: Tony & Ziva will premiere Thursday, September 4 on Paramount+, followed by a weekly rollout until the season finale airs on October 23. If you’re interested in the other NCIS shows still on the air, NCIS Season 23, NCIS: Origins Season 2 and NCIS: Sydney Season 3 will all premiere Tuesday, October 14 on CBS.