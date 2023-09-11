CBS Shared The First Look At Its New NCIS Show, And A Former Franchise Favorite Pitched Themselves For A Potential Comeback

After 20 years on the air (longer if you count JAG) the NCIS franchise has hit a big milestone, with NCIS: Sydney being the first international spinoff in this popular programming line. With NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Hawai’i all taking place in various locations in the United States, Sydney will, of course, follow a team of agents based in western Australia. But that doesn’t mean that crossovers with the other NCIS shows aren’t possible; case in point, a former franchise favorite is using a first look at NCIS: Sydney to pitch themselves for a potential comeback.

Eric Christian Olsen appeared in all 14 seasons of NCIS: Los Angeles, first recurring as Marty Deeks in Season 1, then being upgraded to the main cast in Season 2. Although Los Angeles ended back in May, the prospect of getting to visit Sydney, Australia is enough incentive for him reprise Deeks, as he wrote in the comment section of the Instagram post sharing CBS’ NCIS: Sydney preview:

Deeks loves surfing and Oz has great waves......🧐

Hey, if there’s interest from Olsen, why not make something happen? After all, by the time NCIS: Los Angeles was over, Deeks was still working for the law enforcement agency rather than having retired from that life. Surely it wouldn’t be difficult to send him to the Land Down Under to team up with the agents in Sydney and the members of the Australian Federal Police, as well as catch some waves. Plus, Shane Brennan, who was a producer on Los Angeles, is attached to this new show, which would make it easier to arrange something, right?

For now, it doesn’t appear that NCIS: Sydney has any crossovers with the larger franchise set up, though perhaps there’s a surprise one being kept under wraps. If not, then fans should hope that Sydney will be renewed for a second season, and from there they can cross their fingers that Eric Christian Olsen could stop by. In terms of what we can expect from this latest spinoff, watch the first look for yourself below:

Created by Morgan O’Neill, with Sara Richardson and Sue Seeary also executive producing, NCIS: Sydney’s main cast includes Olivia Swann, Todd Lasance, Sean Sagar, Tuuli Narkle, Mavournee Hazel and William McInnes. It joins the flagship NCIS series, which has been renewed for Season 21, and NCIS: Hawai’i, which is entering its third season. In addition to NCIS: Los Angeles ending earlier this year, NCIS: New Orleans ran for seven seasons from 2014 to 2021.

NCIS: Sydney premieres in the United States on November 13, and it’ll also be available for Paramount+ subscribers to stream. Use our 2023 TV schedule to keep track of other upcoming shows.