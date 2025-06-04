Among All Will Trent's Personal Drama Heading Into Season 4, Ramon Rodriguez Added A New Wrinkle Into The Mix

Following Will Trent’s cliffhanger-filled Season 3 finale, there are many questions that fans have. Unfortunately, answers will not be coming on the 2025 TV schedule, as Season 4 is confirmed to premiere during midseason 2026. The wait will be an excruciating one, but it’s never too early to think about what could possibly go down. Along with all that the personal drama the characters will be dealing with, star Ramón Rodriguez has added yet another wrinkle.

The final episodes of Will Trent Season 3 kept tossing out twist after twist, and that’s not even including the life-or-death cliffhangers that the finale brought. So there will be a lot that Season 4 will have to address pretty quickly, and although the show won’t return until January at the earliest, that doesn’t mean it’s not already on Rodriguez’s mind.

The actor spoke to The Los Angeles Times about what audiences can expect for the upcoming season, and those cliffhangers aren’t all that will be addressed:

We’re about to begin these serious conversations. There were some pretty serious cliffhangers at the end of Season 3, where we find out Angie Polaski (Erika Christensen) is pregnant, and Will is definitely not the father, so that’s gonna be something to explore. Amanda Wagner (Sonja Sohn), who is a maternal figure for Will, is in the hospital bed. We just discovered his dad, [Sheriff Caleb Roussard], which we don’t know too much about, so I’d want to know more about the character and what happened with the mom. There’s just so many questions that we will get to explore — I mean, is there new love in Will’s life?

Since Will’s ex, Angie, has been with a new beau for Season 3, Scott Foley’s Dr. Seth McDale, and she is carrying his baby, it might be high time for Will to get a new love interest. Not to mention the fact that Will was also with Gina Rodriguez’s ADA Marion Alba during the first half of Season 3, but she broke things off with him. It would be nice for something to go right in Will’s life for once. Not that finding his biological dad isn’t great, but he just has a lot on his plate.

That being said, there is quite a lot going on in the show, so it’s quite possible that Will’s love life won’t take precedent in the beginning. Since it’s on Rodriguez’s mind, Will might not be single for very long. Between finding his biological dad and someone else he’s very close to in the hospital, he will need to lean on someone for emotional support. Whether that’s someone new or old is anyone’s guess.

Considering Will Trent delivered its best season yet, the fact that the show won’t be back until 2026 makes the wait all the more frustrating. The show will also have a lot to touch on. At the very least, since conversations will soon be starting up for Season 4, it might not be too long until filming starts. And with filming comes a bit more information and BTS content, which is better than nothing.

Will Trent Season 4 may not be here for a while, but the first three seasons are streaming with a Hulu subscription, so fans can always catch up while waiting. However, the wait might seem even longer after going back and rewatching the cliffhangers that Season 3 had. Either way, Season 4 will hopefully be well worth the wait.