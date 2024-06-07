Ugh, So Many Shows Are Not Going To Be Back In The Fall, And I'm Not Even Talking About Canceled Stuff

It’s taken a bit for Hollywood to get back to normal following the dual strikes last year, but now that the 2023-24 season is nearing its end, it’s time to look forward to 2024-25 programming. Unfortunately, there may not be a lot to look forward to on the 2024 TV schedule later this year. Aside from the insane amount of shows canceled in 2024, there’s a good chunk of series not returning this fall, and the wait is going to be brutal.

TV Insider has rounded up a list of shows that will be premiering midseason next year, and it’s actually quite a lot which does not help. And honestly, I'm shocked by the number of shows waiting until 2025 to premiere.

(Image credit: Disney/Raymond Liu)

Two of the biggest surprises on this list are ABC shows The Rookie and Will Trent. When both were absent from ABC’s fall schedule, it was revealed that the two would be held for midseason premieres. While it seemed worrisome, it was also revealed that both will air completely uninterrupted, meaning no breaks whatsoever, so that should help. Waiting until at least January, however, will be no fun, especially since The Rookie ended on two major cliffhangers.

The final season of The Conners is also being held off for midseason. This may not be so bad since it will give fans more time to say goodbye to the beloved family for a second time. The seventh season will evidently be a “big event,” even though it will only close out with six episodes. It's unknown why ABC is waiting to show the final season, but I already need it.

On the Fox side, the network has a good mix of both live-action and animated series being held for next year, and it's as frustrating as ever.

The long-running series Family Guy will not be premiering in the fall for the first time in decades, and it comes after the Griffin family moved from the Animation Domination Sunday night block to Wednesdays for the back half of the 2023-24 season. A true double whammy.

The Great North and Grimsburg will also not be part of the Sunday block for fall. Recently-renewed series The Cleaning Lady and Alert: Missing Persons Unit, alongside Joel McHale-led sitcom Animal Control, will be coming back early next year as well. So, while we have a lot to look forward to in January, when it comes to this fall, I'm not quite sure how to feel.

(Image credit: CBS)

As NCIS and NCIS: Origins air on CBS this fall, NCIS: Sydney will be waiting until midseason to return. The second season of the Australia-set spinoff will be joining Friday nights come 2025 after Blue Bloods airs its final batch of episodes. Sydney will take over for S.W.A.T. to kick off the night, while the twice-saved procedural will make a switch and take over Blue Bloods’ 10 p.m. slot. Sydney will only have about eight episodes like the first season, and just like The Conners, waiting so long for only a handful of episodes is excruciating.

While it made sense last year why shows didn’t premiere in the fall because of the strikes, it is definitely frustrating seeing how many are once again being held off for midseason. Of course, it’s not uncommon for shows to have delayed premieres, but seeing the amount of shows that won’t be returning in the fall is kind of upsetting. However, thankfully, they weren't canceled, and come January 2025, we'll have a whole lot to talk about!