Will Trent's Co-Showrunner Reveals How Its Secret Father Twist Changed Up After That Severance Star Was Cast

Ahead of Tuesday’s season finale of Will Trent hitting the 2025 TV schedule, the ABC procedural delivered a massive twist with its new cast member, Severance vet Yul Vazquez. Introduced as Sheriff Caleb Broussard in the penultimate episode, he was later revealed to be the biological father of Ramón Rodriguez’s titular character. The co-showrunner is opening up about the twist, and how things changed after Vazquez was cast.

Considering Greg Germann’s serial killer James Ulster initially claimed to be Will’s biological father at the end of Season 1, it was a surprise when it was revealed that someone else was actually his bio dad since it was straying from the books. But it's certainly on-par with how well Season 3 has been doing. Daniel Thomsen told Variety that they wanted to bring on a character who was more or less on the same level as Will and could still bring that emotional aspect as well as the friction:

We wanted to make sure to introduce Caleb as a different kind of law enforcement officer, somebody who had a different approach to the job and some different philosophies for what justice is and what his responsibilities are. But you can see that they are a little bit like two peas in a pod. One of the things about Yul that took me by surprise is when we originally conceived of the character, I thought that there would be even more friction between them.

Going from having a serial killer as the biological dad to someone who is in law enforcement is certainly a game-changer. It helped that Will had already worked with Caleb a bit before the truth came out, and even though things were a bit tense at first, Will began to let his walls down. It also helped that Vazquez really brought something more to Caleb that proved that there is much more to the characters and their complicated relationship:

As Yul inhabited the character, I just wanted to see them together so much more. So, if anything, I think our challenge next season is just trying to find a way to make sure that there’s tension and that they don’t completely fall in love with each other.

That being said, just because Season 4 will probably greatly focus on Will and Caleb’s relationship and exploring what happened and how they could move forward, don’t expect James to not return. Fellow co-showrunner Liz Heldens added that there is still story there as Will continues to navigate the surprising news, and James will have a part in it:

I think James Ulster will probably have a point of view on Will finding his actual biological father, and that’ll be a story well for us.

It was previously revealed that the cast addition would shake things up on Will Trent, and that has proven to be true. With Season 4 of Will Trent on the way, it should be interesting to see how this storyline continues and how Will, Caleb, and James deal with it all. Unfortunately, Season 4 will not be airing later this year and is instead being held for midseason 2026, but the wait will be worth it if it means getting more answers about Will’s family life.

As of now, a premiere date for Season 4 of Will Trent has not been announced, but since it won’t be premiering until early 2026, it probably won’t be revealed until later this year. Fans can always watch the first three seasons with a Hulu subscription. There will be a lot to look forward to in the new season, and no telling what will go down following this shocking twist, but fans will just have to wait and see when Season 4 of Will Trent premieres.