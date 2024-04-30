Wilmer Valderrama Admits NCIS Was Nodding At Yellowstone In Recent Episode, And I'm Going To Need A Crossover Stat
The worlds of NCIS and Yellowstone couldn’t be more disparate on the surface, with special-agent government ops standing far apart from cowboy life in Montana. And yet those worlds managed to collide in part during the ninth episode of the CBS drama’s 21st season, with Wilmer Valderrama and Katrina Law’s Torres and Knight taking a Texas-set mission with scenes that wouldn’t have looked entirely out of place in Taylor Sheridan’s ranch-filled TV universe. Now that Valderrama confirmed the Yellowstone homage was intentional, an official crossover kinda needs to happen, yeah?
Though “Prime Cut” didn’t actually take place on the 6666 ranch that Sheridan now owns (and is meant to be the titular setting for one of several upcoming Yellowstone shows), the change in setting for the agents can be attributed to a fan of the Paramount Network western behind the scenes at NCIS. Speaking with TV Insider, Valderrama was asked if he picked up on the installment’s Yellowstone vibes, and had quite the interesting response:
The actor is of course referring to the fact that Paramount is the parent company of both hit series’ networks, which means creative decisions like this are all in good-natured synergy, especially since the cable drama made its broadcast debut on CBS during the 2023 strikes. So nobody would need to bend over backwards while breaking the bank (and other B-fronted words) to have the outer edges of the Dutton family saga brush up against an overarching case that only NCIS’ most elite agents can handle.
I don’t necessarily foresee that happening, but Wilmer Valderrama implies at this point in the drama’s dominant run, the Big Sky’s the limit. He continued:
If NCIS suddenly started populating episodes with characters familiar from Yellowstone, I get that fans would start to question things. But here’s the trick: set it up by bringing Josh Lucas’ John Dutton into the mix on NCIS: Origins, which has been making headlines recently with Gibbs’ dad and more being cast alongside other viewer-familiar characters. If the show can set up a relationship between the Duttons and Gibbs all those years ago, then it would be perfectly logical for Kayce to one day show up knocking on Parker’s office door. Okay maybe not perfectly logical…
Yellowstone’s final Season 5 episodes are set to air in November, with filming taking place across the spring and summer, possibly with Kevin Costner’s involvement. But before that happens, NCIS will continue Season 21, with episodes airing Monday nights on CBS at 9:00 p.m. ET., and streaming the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America's Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator.