'She's A Class Act': Chicago P.D. Boss Addresses Tracy Spiridakos' Return For The Full Season 11 And Introduction Of An SVU Detective
Showrunner Gwen Sigan opened up ahead of the Season 11 finale.
A Chicago P.D. era is ending with the upcoming Season 11 finale due to the departure of Tracy Spiridakos after seven seasons as Detective Hailey Upton, although Voight is the one in the hot seat after being kidnapped in the penultimate episode. As the wait continues to learn how One Chicago's crime drama will handle Upton's exit in the 2024 TV schedule, showrunner Gwen Sigan spoke with CinemaBlend about Spiridakos returning for one last season as well as the Special Victims detective who joined forces with Intelligence.
News broke back in October 2023 (shortly after the WGA writers strike ended) that Season 11 would be Tracy Spiridakos' last as Hailey Upton, with some consolation for fans that she would return for the beginning of Season 11 rather than written off between seasons. The news got even better later with the confirmation that the actress was actually sticking around for the full eleventh season.
While Season 11 is shorter than the average season due to the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, thirteen episodes is certainly more than the three of Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead in Season 10. When I spoke with the showrunner ahead of the eleventh season finale, she weighed in on Spiridakos returning for one full last season:
While not every episode of Season 11 has been Upton-centric, the big Upton episodes have felt like they're building to something. Part of that is due to the arrival of Detective Jo Petrovic, played by Bojana Novakovic and possibly introduced as a replacement for Upton in the Intellgence Unit. Petrovic drinking on the job had Hailey flashing back to her dad, and the two formed a surprising connection.
It also made sense that Intelligence hadn't encountered the Intelligence detective before; not only did she initially prefer working a desk, but she worked in the Special Victims Unit. (No, not the one in New York City.) I asked the showrunner why Petrovic was given the SVU background, and Gwen Sigan shared:
The twisted Season 11 serial killer became a nemesis of sorts for Voight back in the seventh episode, with Jason Beghe suggesting that his character would be "that much more determined to exact justice" after a young man he'd brought into his home was murdered. Gwen Sigan continued, explaining why Petrovic's SVU background made her a fit for Voight and Upton's investigation:
There's no confusing Petrovic with Olivia Benson or any of the other cops on Law & Order: SVU, but she had a personal reason to stick with a pretty difficult unit. It remains to be seen if she'll permanently move from CPD's Special Victims for Season 12 to replace Upton. Sigan continued:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Based on the promo, Upton definitely isn't done going to dark spaces just because only one episode is left for Tracy Spiridakos. Her voice is heard over the footage of Voight looking distinctly worse for the wear, and all signs point towards an intense finale. Take a look:
The Season 11 finale of Chicago P.D. airs on Wednesday, May 22 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, following the Season 12 finale of Chicago Fire with a fresh batch of cliffhangers at 9 p.m. ET and the Season 9 finale of Chicago Med with shocking news for one doctor at 8 p.m. ET. Check back with CinemaBlend for more from Gwen Sigan, and revisit earlier episodes of One Chicago streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).