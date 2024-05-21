Shemar Moore Celebrates S.W.A.T.'s Surprise Season 8 Renewal With A Cool BTS Video For The 'Fam'

The S.W.A.T. Season 7 finale has come and gone and, considering how it ended, fans would have been fuming if the cancellation held up. Luckily, there is more on the way as CBS recently gave the procedural a surprise renewal, which marks its second in less than a year. Even though the series hasn’t been all butterflies and rainbows, Shemar Moore is still celebrating the fact that Season 8 is officially a go. With that, the star marked the occasion with a sweet behind-the-scenes video, with which he thanked the fans -- or the "fam."

What’s Going On With S.W.A.T Season 8?

It's funny to think that not too long ago, S.W.A.T. was listed as one of the many shows ending and canceled in 2024. However, that all changed in April when CBS uncanceled it once again. It'll air on CBS this fall as part of the 2024 TV schedule, and Season 8 will have a full 22 episode count. That's number is honestly surprising, since Season 7 was only given 13 episodes to wrap up the series.

There are also some other changes that viewers should take note of. Season 7 said goodbye to Alex Russell (Jim Street) and Kenny Johnson (Dominique Luca), and it’s hard to tell whether or not they’ll come back. The good news is that Street and Luca didn't die, so there’s always the possibility. All in all, the Season 7 finale quite the banger and answered some questions while leaving some plot threads unresolved. So there should still be a lot to look forward to with 20-Squad come this fall.

But, in the meantime, there's reason to celebrate, given that more installments are on the way. With that, one can't help but appreciate how the show's leading man commemorated the latest uncancellation.

How Shemar Moore Celebrated The Surprise Renewal From CBS

Following S.W.A.T.’s initial cancellation last year, Shemar Moore was very open about his thoughts on it and was as happy as ever after it was saved. He subsequently remained optimistic that Season 7 would not be the last and, sure enough, he turned out to be correct. In celebration of last Friday’s season finale, which was supposed to be the series finale, Moore took to Instagram to share a fun BTS video of a car chase from the episode. Check it out:

Of course, the actor also made sure to tell his followers that they will be back this fall for Season 8. He definitely isn't the only one celebrating, as fans have been voicing their excitement as well. When it comes to canceled shows, sometimes viewers shouldn't give up all hope, because there may be a chance it could be revived. And, ahead of the new episodes, I hope Shemar Moore and co. take some time to relax and celebrate even more.

Following the summer hiatus, fans will be able to tune into S.W.A.T. on Fridays this fall on CBS. In the meantime, Netflix subscribers can watch the first six seasons, while Paramount+ subscribers have the seventh season available to them.