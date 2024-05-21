Shaun White Shares A Sweet Pic Of Nina Dobrev And Their Pup After Harrowing Dirt Bike Accident

Nina Dobrev is on the mend after a bad dirt bike accident that left her battered and bruised. While she could be sidelined from acting while recovering, she ultimately appears to be in good spirits. Her boyfriend, Shaun White, managed to snap a sweet picture of the actress after leaving the hospital... along with their pup, and it's so great.

The former star of The Vampire Diaries actress recently revealed she was hospitalized after a dirt bike accident and uploaded a picture to Instagram of her with a neck and leg brace at the hospital. Her boyfriend and former Olympian Shaun White posted an updated photo of his girlfriend without the neck brace, though the leg was still protected and elevated:

(Image credit: Instagram)

What I love most about this photo is that it features her dog Maverick, with whom she's trolled her boyfriend in the past. As with most loving dogs, she's squished right up next to her in a position that looks like it could be a tad uncomfortable for Nina Dobrev, but it's clear the Collie/Aussie Shepherd's heart is in the right place.

Shaun White, who retired from Olympics in 2022 with an emotional sendoff, knows a little something about injuries. Now it's Nina Dobrev's turn to recover. Maybe she could use that time to work on what she doesn't have time for otherwise?. Like, maybe she can convince Steven Spielberg to go with her to return to The Vampire Diaries franchise?

As for how long she could be away from Hollywood, that's a good question we don't have an answer to at this time. The actress did share the following message to fans on her Instagram Stories, which suggests the road back to 100% health won't be easy:

I'm ok but it's going to be a long road of recovery ahead ❤️‍🩹🤕

It's possible that Nina Dobrev could still work on shows and/or movies, assuming she was filmed from the waist up, or didn't have to walk for the role. Jodie Sweetin was able to do Fuller House Season 3 with a broken leg, though the production pretty much re-wrote much of her story to incorporate it. If there's any producer that needs a talented actress with a leg injury, now might be the time to phone Dobrev.

For readers curious about what's next for her and Shaun White in their relationship, that's a mystery to the public. White indicated in 2023 that they weren't interested in getting engaged at the moment, as he had only just ended his Olympic career. Could this injury change things for them? I guess we can only wait and see!

As far as what Nina Dobrev has been working on, she was a part of two movies out this year, and one of them is available with a Netflix subscription. The Bricklayer sounds like a solid action flick for those looking for something with the actress in it as she recovers. Fortunately it seems like she has a great and loving partner to keep her company while she's laid up and resting.

CinemaBlend would like to extend its sympathies to Nina Dobrev, and hope that she has a speedy and full recovery after her dirt bike accident. Keep with us for more news in entertainment, and hopefully some positive news about her healing going forward in the coming months.