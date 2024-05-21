Marvel’s Lashana Lynch Name Drops Heroes She’d Like To Share Scenes With

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is huge, and it's always growing thanks to both movies and TV shows that are streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Plenty of actors have appeared in multiple projects, including Lashana Lynch who portrays Maria Rambeau. And after appearing in The Marvels' credits scene, the Woman King actress shared which MCU characters she'd like to share the screen with.

Lynch debuted in Captain Marvel, playing the titular character's best friend. And despite her death in-universe she managed to surprisingly pop up a few times since. Namely as variants of Maria in Doctor Strange 2's Illuminati, as well as the credits scene of The Marvels. While speaking with ScreenRant about her unconventional tenure in the MCU, she mentioned other characters that would be fun to crossover with. In her words:

The original Avengers lot, I just love them and I didn’t get to work with everyone in my time in the franchise, so they would be brilliant to bring back. I love Tom Holland. He’s brilliant.

There you have it. Sounds like Lynch would like to be back for more MCU fun, and would love to meet the OG Avengers in the process. Additionally, she's hoping she could cross paths with Tom Holland's Spider-Man. Unfortunately, it's unclear when either of those names might actually appear in upcoming Marvel movies.

After it was revealed that Maria died after the events of Captain Marvel, no one really expected to see her return to the shared universe. But now that we're in the Multiverse Saga basically anything could happen. And it'll be fascinating to see how she pops up again in the future.

Maria's role in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness was super short and she was brutally killed off by Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch. But her surprise cameo in The Marvels is what really has the potential to change the MCU as a whole, and bring her back to interact with new characters.

After the ending of The Marvels, Monica Rambeau wakes up in an alternate universe, seemingly within the X-Mansion. This scene got fans excited as it featured Kelsey Grammer's return as Beast, this time via visual effects rather than practical makeup. But even more thrilling was the appearance of Maria, who never had Monica and seemingly became the hero known as Binary. One would assume this was a way to bring in the new X-Men into the MCU, but the studio's plans for the beloved mutant team is still a mystery for the time being. But after the success of X-Men '97, the pressure is on to bring them into live-action.

