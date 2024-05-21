Big Brother Season 26: Premiere Date And Other Things We Know

Summer is fast approaching, which means it's almost that magical time again for reality TV fans. Big Brother Season 26 is on the way, and viewers are once again ready to see a number of Houseguests try their hand at winning big prize money provided they can survive until the very end.

With still some time left before the premiere, we do know some details about what to expect from the upcoming season. Below is what we know so far, including the premiere date and other pertinent details readers will want to know ahead of the start of the season.

(Image credit: CBS)

CBS announced that Big Brother will premiere across two nights this year, beginning on Wednesday, July 17th, and continue on the following night, Thursday, July 18th. Some added mystery to the situation is that Julie Chen Moonves hinted she would see viewers "live" for the premiere, seemingly hinting it will be a live premiere.

Big Brother has done live move-in premieres, and in fact, viewers tend to prefer it. The issue is that past live move-in specials have been when the premiere was only one night. Adding a second night adds a question of whether both nights will be live, and if so, why? It sounds like part of a twist that has not yet been revealed, but we'll just have to wait for more information to know for sure.

What Do We Know About The Big Brother Cast?

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Typically Big Brother likes to keep an air of mystery around the cast planned for an upcoming season, but we got a big reveal pretty early on. While audiences are always encouraged to "expect the unexpected," it looks like viewers were thrown a bone in learning that Season 26 will feature an all-new cast of Houseguests. That means a fresh group of faces, but does that mean the upcoming season will be devoid of familiarity?

I would imagine not, considering previous cast members are welcomed back to Big Brother to host competitions, introduce twists, or be a part of skits. I would imagine, though, with the acclaim of Big Brother: Reindeer Games, producers decided it was best to save the cast reunions to the spinoff. Nothing wrong with more content in a year if you're a fan!

What Nights Does Big Brother Air?

(Image credit: CBS)

Big Brother has long aired on three nights each week, and that will stay the same for this coming season. As for when to expect it, it looks like the schedule so far is for the reality series to air on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, with all times at 9:00 p.m. ET. In the past we've seen some days start at 8:00 p.m. ET, but that won't be the case, at first, this time around.

Of course, anyone who has followed this series over the years should know that the schedule can always change throughout the season. We don't know how many days Season 26 will last, but one would imagine it will bleed into the start of NFL and the fall season of television. When that starts to happen, expect some episodes to be bounced around, and check back with CinemaBlend for details on what to expect.

Who Is Hosting Big Brother Season 26

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming)

Since the beginning of Big Brother, there has been only one host for the CBS reality series. Though viewers initially mocked her with the nickname "Chenbot," Julie Chen Moonves ultimately won over the viewers and remains the host of the series to this day. She has already indicated she'll be back for Season 26, so anyone worrying about that needn't worry anymore.

Not only is Chen Moonves returning, but she's said in past interviews that she'll continue to be host for as long as she possibly can. Until she is physically unable to continue doing the show or if the series is canceled, we're going to see her continue to come back season after season to host Big Brother. She's like what Jeff Probst is to Survivor, so I do appreciate that she's committed to sticking around for the long haul.

Which Episodes Will Be Live?

(Image credit: Paramount+)

As previously stated, we received a hint from Chen Moonves that the Big Brother Season 26 premiere would be live, but since that has not been officially confirmed by CBS, we can only speculate at this time. What we do know is that Thursdays are historically for live eviction episodes during the season and that will, indeed, be the case once again.

As far as which other episodes will likely be live, I would imagine any double, or even the rare triple eviction (they hopefully don't spoil to Houseguests again), will be a live episode. We also know that the finale is often live, which always makes the final vote so thrilling.

Where Can Viewers Watch The Live Feeds?

(Image credit: CBS)

By now, live feed veterans should know they can use a Paramount+ subscription to watch the live-feeds, but it's not the only option available anymore. CBS has added an option to watch the live-feeds via Pluto TV, which is absolutely free. The catch is that there are ad breaks slotted in, but if someone is ok with that then they can enjoy the feeds to their heart's content without shelling out money.

While the live feeds could use some changes to modernize the experience, it's still the best and only way to see what Houseguests do all day in the Big Brother house. For those who have yet to try watching them, CinemaBlend has a handy guide of live feed tips for beginners who want to get the most out of the experience.

What Is This Season's Theme?

(Image credit: CBS/Sonja Flemming)

Every season of Big Brother has a theme, as well as a twist that may or may not be tied to it. It's assumed at this stage that Season 26 will continue that trend, but we have no idea or clues at this time as to what the theme will be. Typically, it's revealed a couple weeks in advance of the new season, while the twist isn't really known until the premiere and sometimes not even then. We will keep our eyes peeled for more information as it comes!

As mentioned, Big Brother will premiere on CBS across two nights beginning on Wednesday, July 17th at 9:00 p.m. ET. Many of us at CinemaBlend are ready for the wild ride to kick off, and hoping this season will be as fun as many of the recent ones.