Tom Hanks Asked Son Chet To Explain The Kendrick Lamar And Drake Beef To Him, And His Reaction Was Incredible

Have you been following along with the Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud that’s been unfolding over the last several months? The clash between these two rappers has gotten so weird that even GoFundMe got thrown into the mix recently. Well, if this isn’t an area of current events that you’ve been keeping tabs on, not to worry, because Tom Hanks asked his son Chet to explain the beef to him, and the actor’s reaction was incredible.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Chet Hanks shared how his father had texted him (referring to him as “Big Main”) asking him to explain the Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud to him, as no doubt so many parents have been doing with their children. Buckle up, because the summary Chet provided is pretty wild:

Yeah, so Drake and this other dude J Cole been saying they along with Kendrick are the “Big 3” in Rap. Then Kendrick put out a song saying, “Fuck the Big 3, it’s just big ME” initiating the beef. Then Drake was like, “you got small feet cuz you’re like 5 foot 5 or whatever.” And then Kendrick was like, you’re a dead beat dad and made fun of his Canadian accent. So Drake came back and was like ,”oh yeah? Well I heard you beat your wife” but literally like 30 seconds later Kendrick puts out a dis overshadowing Drakes diss where where he pretty much methodically dismantled Drakes entire psyche and called him a pedophile for flirting with you girls and revealing Drake had another kid that he was hiding from the world, which turned out to be false, and Drake came back and was like, “hahaha I gotcho ass I had people give you false info to make you look stupid” but it didn’t even matter cuz then Kendrick just dropped another West Coast banger where he really went in on labeling Drake a pedophile…

Although Kendrick Lamar and Drake have had this rap feud going since the early 2010s, Chet Hanks is correct that things kicked up a notch from that Big 3 comment made in late 2013. After mentioning the “West Coast banger,” Chet told Tom Hanks that this was the “sonic equivalent” of when the latter took the former to a basketball game at his high school in Oakland, “and everybody started going nuts.”

Chet started wrapping up his explanation by claiming, and I swear I’m not kidding, that if Tom heard the song Lamar put out, he would “just automatically know how to Crip walk with a stank face while clutching an Oscar in each hand with Marshawn Lynch, them dap him up and tell him “Town Bidness.” At the end of the text, he declared that Lamar had not only won the feud, but so had “the entire West Coast.” Tom Hanks texted back in response to all that:

Holy cow! Those are fighting words. People taking sides?? Who’s winning??

Evidently Tom Hanks didn’t absorb everything Chet Hanks told him if he didn’t walk away from this learning that Kendrick Lamar is the winner, at least in Chet’s eyes. The younger Hanks texted back to his father “Did you not just read what I said,” and that’s where the text screenshots end. Tom Hanks reacting to this beef using the terms “holy cow” and “fighting words” is just amazing, and now I’m wondering just how many times he’s texted Chet in the past about rap feuds. Better that he simply learn about him rather than get involved with them, like that time he accidentally got thrown into Chet’s feud with 6ix9ine.

Now that we’ve covered this hilarious text exchange between father and son, don’t forget that Tom Hanks is next set to appear in Robert Zemeckis’ Here, which opens in wide release November 27 on the 2024 movies schedule.