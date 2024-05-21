Jason Momoa Went Instagram Official With His New Girlfriend, But They Knew Each Other Well Before His Divorce
The single life is not for Jason Momoa.
While it remains unclear whether or not Jason Momoa has truly hung up his trident when it comes to playing Aquaman within the first chapter of James Gunn’s DCU, the actor is definitely keeping busy with projects like Minecraft opposite Jack Black and the star-studded drama In the Hand of Dante. But he’s not 100% about that professional life, as the Game of Thrones vet casually went Instagram Official with his new romance months after his and Lisa Bonet’s divorce was settled, and it’s actually someone he’s worked with in the past.
In an IG post that grouped together a selection of fun and envy-inducing photos from his recent trip to Japan, which included an appearance at Tokyo Comic-Con, Momoa seemed to fully confirm that he’s now in a relationship with Puerto Rican actress and Andor co-star Adria Arjona, who will soon be seen opposite Glen Powell in Richard Linklater’s sexed-up comedy Hit Man. While nothing so direct was stated, one of the photos within his carousel of shots featured the two smiling and holding hands, and he was also presumably referring to her in his caption when mentioning his “amor.” Here’s how he put it:
Jason Momoa's Japan trip also included some filming for the second season of his unscripted motorcycle-centric series On the Roam. While it's not clear just yet if we'll see Arjona appearing within the Max series when Season 2 debuts on the 2024 TV schedule or beyond, but it wouldn't be the first time fans have seen them share the screen.
What Did Jason Momoa And Adria Arjona Star In Together?
Back in 2021, when Jason Momoa was initially on the outs with then-wife Lisa Bonet after initially splitting up in 2020, he and Adria Arjona co-starred in Brian Andrew Mendoza’s vengeance action-thriller Sweet Girl, which was a pretty big hit for Netflix upon its release, despite getting mostly negative reviews.
Thankfully, the two celebs’ real-life relationship is on a different trajectory from the fictional couple they portrayed, since Sweet Girl centers on Momoa’s character dealing with the death of his wife, as portrayed by Arjona’s character. No cancer trauma or pharmaceutical revenge plots in Momoa’s IG post, that’s for sure. Here’s the shot of the presumably happy couple below.
In another of the images posted, Momoa and others are at a what appears to be a Japanese restaurant, with Arjona smiling while sitting on his lap as his arms are wrapped around her. A third shot features her standing beneath a lit-up Harley-Davidson sign, though possibly with Momoa behind the camera that time.
Interestingly enough, Arjona will later appear in the ensemble film Blink Twice, which will be the directorial debut for Zoë Kravitz, the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and the aforementioned Lisa Bonet. It's not clear if Momoa was involved in making that connection happen, or if Arjona's casting was completely independent of the actor's influence.
Here's hoping things continue going smoothly and lovingly for Momoa and Arjona as time goes by, and that more social media peeks are coming in the future. Until then, get ready to see the Game of Thones vet get blocky AF for the video game adaptation Minecraft in 2025, as well as the animated comedy Animal Friends, co-starring Ryan Reynolds, Vince Vaughn and Aubrey Plaza.
