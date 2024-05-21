After Bulge-Gate Drama At GMA, DeMarco Morgan Debuts New Shorts For Latest Bike Race

DeMarco Morgan has been a regular fixture in the morning show world for a year now, since he and Eva Pilgrim became the new hosts of GMA3: What You Need to Know following the Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes scandal . However, he may have given fans a little more than they bargained for in a viral social media post that appeared to show off his bulge , allegedly causing some behind-the-scenes drama at ABC News. Either way, it looks like Morgan hasn’t let “bulge-gate” deter him, as he was back on the bike and sporting some new shorts.

The longtime journalist apparently caused quite the stir at ABC with his biking photos, which were posted to social media on April 21. Despite reported requests for DeMarco Morgan to take the pics down, the post remains active as of this writing. However, when he returned to social media with new cycling shots on May 19, he donned a decidedly more modest pair of bottoms. Check out his latest look on Instagram :

DeMarco Morgan’s newest photos show him wearing shorts that appear to be a thicker material, drawing much less attention to his below-the-belt area. Moreover, choosing a black short really helps to hide the specifics of what the news anchor is working with. In fact, when looking at the other cyclists in the video Morgan posted, black biking shorts appear to be a pretty popular choice, and I’m starting to understand why.

The tight green shorts that he previously wore left little to the imagination, which his co-workers allegedly felt was embarrassing for both him and the news organization. DeMarco Morgan reportedly thought the situation was being blown out of proportion, refusing to take down the pics. ABC News has not commented on “bulge-gate,” but it seems like if Morgan were in danger of professional repercussions, the post would not still be on his grid. That the pics remain up makes me think he has not been determined to have violated the network’s morality clause.

The GMA3 co-host may not have done anything wrong, but the higher-ups at ABC News can’t be happy to have more drama behind-the-scenes. The morning show has steadily remained in the headlines for the past year and a half, in large part because of the alleged affair between former co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. The two were taken off the air in December 2022 and parted ways with the network in January 2023.

More recently, in late April, ABC weatherman and GMA regular Rob Marciano was fired following years of complaints about his on-set behavior that had led to him being banned from the studio. Days later it was learned that ABC News President Kim Godwin — the first Black woman to run a broadcast news network — was leaving the company over concerns related to her job performance.

Fans of GMA3 can continue to see DeMarco Morgan — though not in bike shorts — and his co-host Eva Pilgrim on Good Morning America’s third hour weekdays on ABC, and be sure to check out our 2024 TV schedule for all of the upcoming premieres.